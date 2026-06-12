Business News | SITASRM Group of Institutions Draws Strong Student Interest at Educatus Expo 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 12: SITASRM Group of Institutions had a strong representation at Educatus Expo 2026, one of the biggest student and career fairs in India. It was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on 6th and 7th of June. The Expo bring together thousands of students, parents, educators, and higher education institutions to create an environment to promote meaningful dialogue about students' educational choices and careers.

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Organised by SS Exhibitions & Media (P) Ltd, Educatus Expo is the premier event for students to explore post-secondary and postgraduate educational opportunities after completing senior secondary school or university. Through bringing together many of the best-known higher education institutions from around the country, Educatus Expo provides students with a chance to compare different educational programmes between institutions, meet with academic experts, and be able to make informed decisions about their futures.

The objective of Educatus Expo align very closely with the vision of the SITASRM Group of Institutions, and all have a common objective of putting students first. Both Educatus Expo and SITASRM Group of Institutions put students at the centre of the decision-making process and provide support to enable young people to explore their interests and aspirations and subsequently define their long-term goals. For its first batch of students, SITASRM will make every effort to deliver its highest standard of education, to help them achieve their career goals.

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At the exhibition, SITASRM Group of Institutions showcased academic opportunities through its constituent institutions, SITASRM Engineering And Research Institute and SITASRM Institute Of Management And Technology. Students visiting the pavilion explored admission opportunities for B.Tech, MBA, and PGDM programmes for the 2026 academic session while interacting directly with faculty members and admissions representatives.

The response from visitors remained consistently strong throughout both days. More than 1,000 students and parents engaged with the team, seeking information about programme structures, career prospects, industry exposure, internships, placements, and campus life. While several students came with specific inquiries on career options, many were still exploring their options and sought guidance prior to making important academic choices.

Exhibit representatives noted that the quality of engagement between representatives and applicants was one of the most impressive aspects of the Expo. Industry-focused interviews, higher levels of interest in employability, significant discussions about employer expectations, emerging technologies, and necessary skills required to be successful in such fast-paced and changing work environments were common throughout.

The increasing emphasis on being career ready is a reflection of the changing mindset of both students and their parents. Students want and expect institutions other than just a good education; they expect institutions to provide career-related work exposure, industry partnerships, and development of personally and professionally in addition to academia. The discussions with professionals engaged at Educatus Expo supported these new expectations of students and their parents and the need for educational institutions to provide an education that fits the demands of the workplace.

A major attraction at the SITASRM pavilion was the visit of renowned actor and Brand Ambassador of SITASRM Group of Institutions, Chunky Pandey. His presence drew significant attention from visitors and created an energetic atmosphere across the exhibition floor. Students enthusiastically gathered to meet him, take photographs, and participate in activities organised during his visit.

Even more excitement was generated through a special admissions engagement campaign launched during the exhibition. Students who submitted an application for the 2026 academic session had an opportunity to enter a lucky draw contest to win Apple iPad as grand prize. In addition to helping to create considerable excitement about the campaign, this initiative also encouraged students who were exploring admission opportunities to participate in greater numbers.

The exhibition provided SITASRM Group of Institutions with an excellent opportunity to build stronger relationships with prospective students and their families. Conversing face-to-face allowed attendees to gain a better insight into the programs the institution has available, while also giving them an opportunity to understand the aspirations and concerns of future learners.

The large number of attendees at the pavilion is a positive indicator of growing awareness of the educational opportunities available through the group and the continued interest of prospective students in pursuing programs that include both theoretical and hands-on education, as well as a direct emphasis on career-oriented outcomes.

As the exhibition concluded, the positive momentum generated over the two days remained evident. The volume of student engagement, the quality of discussions, and the number of admission enquiries highlighted the success of the Group's participation at Educatus Expo 2026.

SITASRM will host a special awards ceremony where three lucky winners who participated in the Educatus Expo will receive their new iPads. This ceremony will bring an end to a successful admissions recruitment campaign with an opportunity for aspiring students to celebrate their enthusiasm and participation.

The representatives of SITASRM Group commented on the overwhelming response they received from both students and parents at the Educatus Expo. They indicated that the Expo provided a great opportunity for them to connect with potential future students and to reinforce SITASRM's commitment to assisting students as they prepare for the next chapter in their academic and professional lives.

With high levels of participation, insightful conversations and engaged students, Educatus Expo 2026 is a positive milestone for the SITASRM Group of Institutions. The event reaffirmed the Group's commitment to helping students make informed educational decisions and prepare for successful careers in today's increasingly competitive job market.

About SITASRM Group of Institutions

SITASRM Group of Institutions is committed to providing quality higher education through its constituent institutions, SITASRM Engineering And Research Institute and SITASRM Institute Of Management And Technology. The Group offers programmes in engineering, management, and business education with a focus on academic excellence, industry engagement, innovation, and career readiness. The focus of this group is on quality education through world class infrastructure and highly experienced faculty.

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