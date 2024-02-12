New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday and discussed the thrust areas of the Union Budget.

The 606th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was convened under the chairmanship of Shaktikanta Das, Governor of RBI.

The meeting, held in New Delhi, witnessed the presence of dignitaries, including Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, who addressed and interacted with the Directors of the Central Board.

During her address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the key thrust areas delineated in the interim Union Budget 2024-25 and outlined the government's expectations from the financial sector.

The Finance Minister's comprehensive insights into the budgetary provisions and strategic imperatives were lauded by the Directors of the Central Board.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman was accompanied by Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance; Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State for Finance; Dr TV Somanathan, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Expenditure; Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management; and Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor.

The Board engaged in a comprehensive review of the global and domestic economic situation and outlook, encompassing the challenges posed by geopolitical developments and global financial market volatility.

The discussions were aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the prevailing economic landscape and charting a course for robust policy responses.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Governors Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J, and other esteemed Directors of the Central Board, including Satish K. Marathe, S. Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, and Dr Ravindra H Dholakia. Dr Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, was also present to contribute to the deliberations.

The meeting served as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration between policymakers and financial stakeholders, reaffirming the government's commitment to steering the economy towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

The exchange of perspectives and insights during the session is expected to inform and guide future policy initiatives aimed at addressing the evolving economic challenges and opportunities. (ANI)

