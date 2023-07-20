New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a two-day visit to Assam and Tripura starting Friday, an official release said.

She will felicitate the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) officers and staff who were awarded the Presidential Award on Republic Day 2023 in an investiture ceremony in Guwahati. Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificate will be awarded to 29 officers and staff of CBIC.

These officers were selected based on their exemplary performance in their respective fields of service over the years.

The Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary will also attend the ceremony in Guwahati.

On her Tripura leg, she will attend the inauguration ceremony of GST Bhawan in the state capital Agartala. (ANI)

