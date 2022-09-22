New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/Mediawire): As the world journeys towards a future driven by technology, innovation and creativity, Sixt Research & Development has emerged an organisation committed to lead transformation in mobility.

Founded in 2017, Sixt Research & Development, the product development center of Sixt SE has a vision to build great mobility products for customers worldwide. It is the only Tech Centre based outside of Europe, which has emerged as an ever-evolving organization, focused on product, design and engineering.

Also Read | VICTON to Continue as 5 Members After Heochan Caught Drunk Driving

….

Sixt SE is the world-renowned international mobility service provider, with presence across 2,600 locations in 115 countries globally. Since inception in 1912, the group headquartered in Pullach near Munich, Germany, has emerged one of the world's leading mobility service providers with close to 10,000 employees worldwide. The organisation is internationally active in vehicle rental, car sharing, ride-hailing and subscription. It is one of the most innovative, fast growing, and profitable mobility companies in the world.

WORKING TOGETHER TO DRIVE CHANGE

Also Read | OnePlus Unveils Exciting Offers Across Its 5G Smartphones, TVs & Earbuds in India.

Sixt SE Co-CEO's Alexander Sixt & Konstantin Sixt and supervisory chairman Erich Sixt were clear right from the start that Sixt R & D in Bengaluru would act as a huge catalyst to support exponential growth in building end to end digital customer journey and transform not just Sixt, but the entire car rental industry. The senior management based in Germany travels to Bengaluru at least 3-4 times a year, signifying the importance of Sixt R & D in relation to international operations.

XCITEMENT AT SIXT

Chairman, Eric Sixt and Co-Chairman, Alexander Sixt interacted with the team at Sixt Research & Development, at a grand event held on 17th August 2022.

Revolving around the theme 'Xcitement', the insightful and enlightening session began with power-packed presentations and product road shows, to give senior management an overview of the products being built at Sixt Research & Development, while explaining about the problems they are trying to solve for better customer experience and highlighting what they could do better in future.

Interacting with the audience in a fireside chat, Vinayak Vijaykumar, MD India, and Alexander Sixt, gave employees an overview of the company's plans and its growth trajectory. Alexander Sixt patiently answered the questions and queries of the employees. The leaders spoke their hearts out on how India features as a critical part of the global plans.

There were also opportunities for chosen employees to air their views and share their experiences working with Sixt Research & Development. The business-centric interactive session was much appreciated by the management and employees alike.

The evening saw a thematic cultural event, with outstanding performances that celebrated the diversity and vibrancy of Indian culture. Eric Sixt, who has always been an admirer of Indian culture, enjoyed himself and happily shared his wisdom and recipes for success with young and enthusiastic Sixtians. The event ended with Raghu Dixit's energetic live performance.

CELEBRATING A NEW MILESTONE

Sixt Research & Development recently celebrated its 5th Anniversary, commemorating the journey of phenomenal growth and progress. The event was also the perfect platform to applaud and reward top employees for their dedication and excellence, with a range of awards spanning multiple categories.

Employees who take pride in having partnered with the organisation since inception, also shared their learnings and invaluable experiences.

Amidst the informative business presentations, product and performance demos and recognitions, the audience was also entertained with a well curated cultural program that showcased Indian traditions, culture, clothing, food, sweets and dances aptly titled 'Incredible India', the theme of the evening. The memorable evening reiterated Sixt Research & Development's commitment to fuel their growth and strengthen their position in India and beyond.

This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)