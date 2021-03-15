Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shree Kant Bhushan (SKB) Little Folks preschool, Kanpur won multiple awards at the prestigious 18th World Education Summit 2021 held virtually on Saturday.

While the Director and Founder, Radhika Bhushan won the lifetime achievement award for her outstanding contribution in the field of early childhood education and care (ECCE), SKB Little Folks Preschool won in the category of Innovative Preschool Enterprise. Shree Kant Bhushan Little Folks has been at the forefront of early education for over 40 years and has been focusing on cultivating children's (ages 2-6 years) long-term social, emotional, and academic potential through leading learning philosophies. Our low student-to-teacher ratio of 10:1 assures that teachers work closely with each student, guiding and helping them develop their skills. Radhika Bhushan, a formidable entity within Kanpur's education space has based her life and work on the core belief that brilliance is achieved from a holistic and well-rounded education and that children can learn best by doing and playing. In 1998, she received the "Best Educationist" award by Femina Magazine. In 2010, she was awarded the "Entrepreneur of the Year" award by TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) and FICCI FLO.

As an extension of her work and as part of her passion for the cause, Radhika has enabled not just students, but also parents by counseling them and engaging with them with regard to the many issues they may face with children in that age group. Speaking on this occasion, Radhika Bhushan, Director Founder, SKB Little Folks Preschool, Kanpur said, "I am ecstatic to have been awarded the lifetime achievement award. The journey of Little Folks started 40 years ago with the passion to work for the cause of early childhood education. Every little step of progress my children take, my heart fills up with joy. Their achievements become my gratification. I have devoted my entire life nurturing these nestlings till they take flight into the big world! I started with no curriculum, no guide, no material, and no books. It was a daunting task but at the same time, a gift in disguise! I learned, designed, and innovated. I developed different strategies and formulated an extensive all-encompassing syllabus to reach new levels of growth. Happily, the evolution continues each day." She adds, "We are focused on social, emotional, and intellectual growth in each and our curriculum fosters creative development through various art forms. I did not come this far with my own efforts alone- I am lucky to be backed by a team of dedicated colleagues, and a supportive family, who continuously believed in me. To be surrounded by hard-working, right people who share your passion and love for children is a blessing! Yes, this award is not about recognition of an individual but a community." Now in its 18th edition, The World Education Summit (WES) Awards by ELETS aim to acknowledge those individuals, educational institutions, and Ed-tech firms that have transformed teaching, learning, and employability outcomes.

