Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the leaders in wheel-end solutions and the development of components for automotive electrification, today announced the establishment of a dedicated two-wheeler Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bangalore. The CoE will provide innovative and customized solutions to meet the new and emerging requirements of customers and help accelerate sustainable mobility solutions for India and Southeast Asia markets.

Located within the global engineering campus in Bangalore, the CoE caters to the Indian two-wheeler and three-wheelers market. It features research labs, along with various cut sections of engines, transmission, and powertrain to focus on devising innovative and tailor-made solutions for OEMs.

On the occasion, S. Venkat, Director of Automotive Business - India & SEA, SKF India, said, "With our two-wheeler CoE, we aim to bring our expertise, technical capabilities and range of solutions to meet customers' requirements and accelerate sustainable mobility solutions to market. The CoE will focus on getting closer to our customers and gaining a greater understanding of the reliability, durability and performance needs and then leveraging this insight to provide improved application-specific solutions that deliver value and enhanced customer satisfaction. The CoE specifically aims at new product developments in order to be more competitive, address pain areas of customers and provide more value in terms of technology. We expect to see significant traction in the EV domain as well as interest in other emerging technologies."

The CoE has a dedicated team of highly skilled engineers focused on the 2W applications for driving inspiration and collaboration with customers and delivering solutions with highest levels of reliability. Currently, the CoE team is working on 14 projects that cut across the full value chain - from product engineering to new technology development to aftermarket. Additionally, the team has filed eight patents for the diverse set of 2W applications with six new patents in the pipeline. Some of the ongoing projects include designing of sensor-bearing modules and friction reduction solutions, as well as compact solutions for Wheel ends and other applications that result in vehicle weight reduction.

Two-wheelers provide affordable mobility to millions of people. At the same time these vehicles contribute significantly to urban transport impacts and energy consumption and are characterized by high emissions and traffic mortalities. Given the focus on sustainable mobility solutions, this CoE will contribute to driving innovation, product design and development in response to market demands and various technological developments to successfully deploy advanced two-wheeler technologies, thus supporting the growth and transformation of the Indian two-wheeler industry.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence, and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81 732 million and the number of employees was 42,602.

