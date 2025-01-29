Skill Craft Summit 2025: A Vision of the Future New India

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], January 29: The Skill Craft Summit 2025, held on January 11-12 at Amity University, marked a transformative milestone for global leadership, innovation, and sustainability. What made this summit exceptional was its visionary leader: Arhaan Ashish Jain, a 16-year-old Indian NRI, CEO of Courtesy Entertainment, and a shining example of the "New Indian Generation". At an age when most are exploring their potential, Arhaan orchestrated a large-scale event that brought together over 40 global visionaries, thought leaders, and changemakers. With the backing of Harvard Alumni, Arhaan created a dynamic platform addressing the leadership and skill-building needs of a rapidly changing world.

Also Read | Girona vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

This summit was not just a global collaboration but a celebration of the new generation of Indian youth--a generation that is bold, innovative, and ready to redefine the future of India on the world stage.

From AI-driven transformations and future leadership skills to sustainability and entrepreneurship, the Skill Craft Summit 2025 delivered a meticulously curated experience, equipping attendees with actionable strategies to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Net Profit Up 16% at INR 3,727 Crore in 3rd Quarter of FY25; Revenue at INR 38,764 Crore.

A Glimpse of New India: Visionaries Who Inspire

The event featured a stellar lineup of global leaders, reinforcing the message that New India is a hub of innovation and purpose-driven leadership:

- Deepak Bagla, Former Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, delivered an electrifying keynote on "Leadership in a Rapidly Changing World," emphasizing India's role as a global innovation powerhouse.

- Andrea Prazakova, Founder of Andreanow, discussed "Balancing Innovation and Tradition in Business," a principle that resonates deeply with the values of New India.

- Ashish Vijay, Founder and Chairman at AV Group and Director at the International Colored Gemstone Association, highlighted "Legacy and Innovation," showcasing how India blends its rich traditions with transformative change.

- Munir Merali, Senior Advisor at AFIG Funds, inspired the audience with his talk on "Purpose-Driven Innovation and Sustainability," a key focus of modern India's development.

- Caroline Faraj, CNN VP, Arabia Services, captivated audiences with insights on "Responsible Communication and Storytelling."

- Helen Wang, a visionary in healthcare, led discussions on healthcare innovations and AI, aligning with India's push for advanced medical technology.

Workshops and Panels: Empowering the Changemakers of Tomorrow

The summit's interactive workshops addressed the core challenges facing a new global generation, including:

- AI and Robotics: A deep dive into how India is becoming a leader in AI-driven innovations.

- Climate Tech and Sustainability: Discussing India's role in combating climate change and embracing green technologies.

- Healthcare Innovations: Highlighting advancements in genetics, epigenetics, and AI-powered personalized medicine--a nod to India's rapidly growing biotech sector.

- Entrepreneurship and Branding: Equipping young minds with tools to lead startups with global impact, inspired by India's thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

- Strategic Philanthropy: Linking innovation with societal change to create a sustainable and equitable future.

These workshops showcased the spirit of New India, where technology meets purpose, and ideas transform into action.

Startup Pitch Competition: Launching Solutions from India to the World

A highlight of the summit was the Startup Pitch Competition, where emerging entrepreneurs, inspired by the "Startup India" movement, presented solutions to pressing global issues. From environmental sustainability to tech-driven social change, these young innovators reflected the entrepreneurial spirit that defines the Future New India.

Collaboration Fuels Success

The Skill Craft Summit 2025 was supported by visionary partners and sponsors:

- House of Kabila, catering partner, provided a seamless dining experience with flavors that celebrated India's rich culinary heritage.

- DiamondXE, an innovator in resources and sustainability, enhanced the event experience with their meaningful contributions.

These collaborations underscored the importance of global partnerships in creating a forward-looking New India.

Arhaan Ashish Jain: A Torchbearer for New India

Reflecting on the summit's success, Arhaan Ashish Jain, the 16-year-old CEO, said:

"Skill Craft Summit 2025 was not just an event--it was a movement. As a young Indian, I'm proud to represent a nation that is no longer the future but the present leader of innovation, sustainability, and transformation. This summit showcased the power of Indian youth to inspire, lead, and create change on a global stage. We are the architects of a Future New India--bold, innovative, and ready to take on the world."

New India, New Opportunities

The Skill Craft Summit 2025 concluded with a powerful call to action: embrace innovation, sustainability, and collaboration to navigate the complexities of a fast-changing world. Arhaan's leadership exemplifies the rise of a new generation of Indian changemakers, embodying the values of resilience, adaptability, and visionary thinking.

The summit, managed seamlessly by Courtesy Entertainment, was a blueprint for empowering individuals to drive transformation--not just in their industries but also in their communities and the world.

The Skill Craft Summit 2025 was more than an event--it was a celebration of the New Indian generation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)