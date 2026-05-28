Business News | Skincare for Indian Skin: ORUM Emerges as a Modern Ingredient-Focused Brand Offering Premium Results at Affordable Prices

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: The Indian skincare market is witnessing a major transformation as consumers increasingly shift toward ingredient-focused and result-driven skincare products. Modern buyers are now prioritising formulations, ingredient transparency, and long-term skin health over traditional celebrity-driven marketing. This growing awareness has created strong demand for effective and affordable skincare for Indian skin.

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One emerging brand gaining rapid attention in this category is ORUM, a modern Indian skincare brand focused on combining premium active ingredients with accessible pricing.

Founded by 25-year-old MBA graduates Rohit Singla and Richa Singla, ORUM was created with a clear vision -- to make high-quality skincare for Indian skin available to a wider audience without the premium price tag often associated with active ingredient-based products.

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Before entering the skincare industry, Rohit Singla built strong expertise in manufacturing and product development through his stationery manufacturing business, Eduway. His experience in production, research, and quality control played a key role in helping ORUM develop formulations designed to address real customer concerns.

Co-founder Richa Singla brings creative and branding expertise to the company. Her understanding of consumer behaviour, design, and product presentation has helped shape ORUM into a modern skincare brand focused on both product performance and customer experience.

The founders identified a major gap in the Indian skincare market -- while active ingredients such as niacinamide, rice water, ceramide complex, alpha arbutin, retinol, and hyaluronic acid were becoming increasingly popular, many skincare brands were selling these formulations at very high prices, making them inaccessible for a large section of consumers.

This realisation encouraged the founders to deeply research the skincare industry by interacting with dermatologists, skincare manufacturers, and formulation experts before officially launching ORUM on 15 January 2026.

ORUM currently offers a growing range of skincare products, including face wash, cleanser, toner, serum, sunscreen, under-eye cream, and moisturiser. These products are specifically formulated for Indian climate conditions and common skin concerns such as pigmentation, tanning, acne marks, uneven skin tone, dryness, excess oil, visible pores, and dull skin.

The brand focuses heavily on skincare for Indian skin by creating lightweight yet effective formulations suitable for daily use in Indian weather conditions.

According to the founders, ORUM has already received an overwhelmingly positive market response within a short period of launch. The company claims its products have gone out of stock twice due to increasing demand and strong customer satisfaction.

Unlike many brands that focus mainly on aggressive marketing, ORUM emphasises continuous product improvement based on customer feedback and real user experiences. This customer-first approach is helping the brand build trust among modern skincare consumers who value transparency and visible results.

As ingredient awareness continues to grow in India, ORUM aims to position itself as a brand that bridges the gap between premium skincare quality and affordable pricing.

The company also plans to expand its portfolio with more concern-based skincare ranges targeting different skin types, including oily, acne-prone, combination, and dry skin categories.

With increasing demand for effective skincare for Indian skin, ORUM represents a new generation of Indian skincare brands focused on innovation, accessibility, ingredient transparency, and real-world results.

For more information and upcoming product launches:

Website: https://www.letsorum.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letsorum

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