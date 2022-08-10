New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/PNN): Skyexch.net have officially partnered with the upcoming SLC Invitational T20 League (title partner) slated to start on August 8 (Monday). The organizers have already finalized the title sponsors for the tournament, while several other partnerships, including league partner, associate partner, and presenting partner, are up for grabs.

Talking more about the tournament, as many as seven matches will be played in the SLC invitational tournament, with all the encounters to be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. The tournament's first match will take place on Monday, with the last match scheduled to be played on August 15.

All you need to know about SLC Invitational T20 League

A total of four teams, including SLC Reds, SLC Blues, SLC Greens, and SLC Greys will take on each other to win the prized trophy. Each team will play the other three teams once in the group stage fixtures. After the group stage matches are finished, the top two teams will face each other in the finals.

The eight-day tournament will see two matches being played in a day, with the first fixture playing in the afternoon and the second being a night match. It must be noted that the tournament is taking place as a replacement for the Lanka Premier League (LPL), which was expected to start this month, but has been dropped due to the economic turmoil in the country.

The organizing committee has already announced the four squads with SLC Reds to be led by Kusal Mendis, SLC Blues by Charith Asalanka, SLC Greens by Dasun Shanaka, and SLC Greys by Ashan Priyanjan.

SQUADS

SLC Reds

Kusal Mendis (Capt and WK), Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pabasara Waduge, Kalana Perera, Kevin Koththigoda, Sithara Gimhan

SLC Blues

Charith Asalanka (Capt.), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Dhananjaya De Silva, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Udara, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ashen Daniel, Nipun Ransika

SLC Greens

Dasun Shanaka (Capt.), Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Nuwanidu Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshan Sandakan, Saminda Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage

SLC Greys

Ashan Priyanjan (Capt.), Ashan Randika, Sanegeeth Cooray, PT Dabare, Minod Bhanuka, Movin Subasingha, Muditha Lakshan, Akila Dhananiava, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Milan Rathnayake, Lakshan Gamage, Nimsara Atharagalla, Pulina Tharanga, Tharindu Ratnayake, Kasun Vidura Adikari

Broadcast Details

Live Steaming-SLC official YouTube ChannelLive Streaming- CricTracker YouTube and Facebook

Schedule for Invitational T20 League

August 8 SLC Greys vs SLC Reds 3:00 PM IST

August 8 SLC Blues vs SLC Greens 7:30 PM IST

August 10 SLC Greens Vs SLC Reds 3:00 PM IST

August 10 SLC Greys Vs SLC Blues 7:30 PM IST

August 13 SLC Greys Vs SLC Greens 3:00 PM IST

August 13 SLC Blues Vs SLC Reds 7:30 PM IST

August 15 Finals 7:30 PM IST

When it comes to cricket sponsorship, Skyexch.net has supported many events, and their most recent agreement is to sponsor the Maharaja T20 Trophy in 2022. A bilateral T20I series between the UAE and Hong Kong, the Lanka Premier League in 2022, and the ACC Women's T20 Championship were all given to them earlier this year. The bilateral ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia was also sponsored by Skyexch.net.

