Skyy Skill Academy promises to upgrade the EV Skill Labs in institutions with advanced tools and equipment. This shows their commitment to advancement and helping students receive the expected training. After completing the course students are to receive certifications from Skyy Skill Academy. These industry-recognized certifications are important for students and enhance their credibility in the industry.

Also Read | Andhra Cricket Association Says Teammates Were 'Threatened' To Sign Letter of Support in Favour of Hanuma Vihari, Claims Report.

The EV Skill Labs are meant for both students and local technicians. Skyy Skill Academy delivers training programs to professional technicians to help them level up their skill sets. As the Implementation partner, Skyy Skill Academy is set to introduce new EV Skill Labs in educational institutions and colleges nationwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | ‘Cold-Blooded Murder’: POCSO Court Sentences Transgender Person to Death for Kidnapping, Raping and Murdering Three-Month-Old Girl Child in Cuffe Parade in 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)