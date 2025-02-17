PNN

New Delhi [India], February 17: Sri Lanka secured a dominant 2-0 whitewash over Australia, registering their biggest ODI win against the visitors with a 174-run victory in the second and final ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, February 14.

Also Read | What Is Credit Card Scam? As Chandigarh Man Duped of INR 9 Lakh, Learn About This New Online Fraud and How To Be Safe.

Mendis' Heroics Power Sri Lanka to 281/4

After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka put up an impressive 281/4 in their 50 overs, led by a magnificent century from Kusal Mendis (101 off 11 fours). Captain Charith Asalanka (78)* and Nishan Madushka (51) added crucial runs to set up a challenging total.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricket Board Reveals Why Indian Flag Was Missing from Karachi’s National Bank Stadium Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Australia Collapses for 107 in 24.2 Overs

Defending 281, Sri Lanka's bowlers ran riot as they bowled Australia out for just 107 runs. Dunith Wellalage starred with four wickets (4/35 in 7.2 overs), while Asitha Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with two wickets each.

Australia's Struggles Continue Before Champions Trophy

Skipper Steve Smith was the top scorer, with Josh Inglis (22) and Travis Head making minor contributions. Shockingly, no other Australian batter managed to reach double digits. The visitors were missing key players, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis, who are set to miss the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 starting February 19.

Sri Lanka's Fourth Consecutive ODI Series Win

This victory marks Sri Lanka's fourth consecutive ODI series win, following a 2-0 triumph against India last year. Speaking after the match, captain Asalanka credited the team's consistency:

"There is no secret mantra to success, but scoring big and supporting the bowlers is key. Australia bowled well, but today was our day."

Sri Lanka had also won the series opener by 49 runs in Galle, making this historic whitewash even more special.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)