ATK

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3: The first leg of the SLAN Open FIDE Rated Chess Tourney came to a colourful end at city’s Sri Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy Indoor Stadium, with Gujarat’s A. Kartavya emerging as the champion and walking away with a cash prize of one lakh rupees. The exciting event which took off on July 21 witnessed interesting battles, attracting chess wizards from across India and overseas.

Also Read | Roblox on Meta Quest Devices Achieves over 1 Million Download Milestone.

The city-based SLAN conducted the first-of-its-kind FIDE tournament that will return to the city in its second leg, on August 25. SLAN is fast-growing city-based mobile-based platform that has been promoting sports as a habit among individuals as well as communities.

SPVM Subramanyam, Founder, SLAN, said, “It is a matter of joy, pride and satisfaction for SLAN to have conducted the first leg successfully. After seven years, a tournament with FIDE rated players from across the country and outside was held in Hyderabad. The first leg that concluded is the first International Fide Rated Open Chess Tournament. We are happy to have conducted this and thank all our sponsors, the state chess representatives, Telangana State Chess Association, and the government of Telangana, besides the media, for ensuring tremendous response and success. This is just a beginning and the near future will see more chess activity, giving a big boost to the budding talent, upcoming players, and to the chess scenario in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”

Also Read | Sudan Paramilitary to Blame for Most Atrocities: Amnesty.

The event also marked the participation of students from government schools. City-based Glochem Industries sponsored 40 students who showed a spirited performance.

The second leg of the event will take place between August 25 and 27, to be held at the same venue. This leg will be the first International Below 1600 chess tournament.

Chief Guest on the occasion, former CBI JD VV Lakshmi Narayana gave away prizes to the winners and runners. Gujarat’s A Kartavya was the champion, while MP’s Anuj Shivratri stood second, followed by Ramanathan Subrahmanyam in the third position. Lakshmi Narayana congratulated the players and appreciated the efforts of the organizers for creating such avenues to promote sporting activities.

KS Prasad, President Telangana Chess Federation, Sai Krishna Gajavelly, Founder - Mera Hoardings , Sree Lakshmi, Vice President – Communications, Medicover Hospitals, Dr. Mrudula, Founder & Director - LMA, and Sandeep Kumar B, Sony Sports Commentator, were the guests of honours, on the day of the final.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)