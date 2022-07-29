New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Law School, Pune's visit to the organising body of the 2nd Study Visit for the Curricula Development in Climate Change Policy and Law- the University of Girona, Spain occurred between the 30th of May and the 4th of June.

This event was a deliverable under the CCP Law Project which is an Erasmus+ CBHE Project of the European Union. As a mandate of this project, the partners were required to participate in a scientific meeting to discuss the specificities of the progress of the work completed till date, preparation of the Asian Report and to conduct an overview of the Transnational Report which is to be submitted as an outcome.

In adherence with the project mandate under WP 1.3, SIU conducted extensive desk research regarding similar curricula in Asia, a focused group discussion with stakeholders from industry, academia, students, law and representatives from the judiciary.

As a mandate of the project, the following consortium partners were present for the technical meeting in person: Symbiosis International University, Hue University and HLU of Vietnam, IIUM and UUM of Malaysia, Marwadi University, UdG and EKS Spain.

The academic outcomes of this study visit were to enhance the Networking amongst consortium partners for future academic collaborations, exchanges, and the Adoption of best practices in curriculum development and curriculum management.

Four esteemed faculty members of Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS-P) were part of the study visit team under the guidance and leadership of Prof (Dr) Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Jean Monnet Chairperson (EUC-LAMP Co-funded by EU), Director, SLS-P, Dean Faculty of Law, SI(DU), Fulbright Scholar and Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EU-LAMP co-funded by EU), Director, SLS-P, Dean, Faculty of Law, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The Study visit comprised of Dr Dhanaji Jadhav, Deputy Director (Administration), SLS-P, Dr Sujata Arya, Assistant Professor, SLS-P, Dr Vivek Nemane, Assistant Professor, SLS-P, Prof Raj Varma, Assistant Professor, SLS-P. The objective of the academic visit was to discuss the preparation of the status of the various Work packages, equipment purchases, difficulties faced if any, risk management and other allied difficulties faced during the preparation of the report and to discuss the foundations of the transnational report.

The Day 1 of this 6-day study visit began with a welcome address by Dr Albert Ruda, Dean of the Faculty of Law UdG, followed by a visit to the UdG campus and a presentation by Prof Josep M. Serra, Vice-rector of teaching who highlighted the best practices in teaching and learning at UdG.

Day 2 began with the address of Prof (Dr) Shashikala Gurpur, with the main focus on the key points of the Asia report, status of Work Package 1 and challenges in assimilating the best practices. She also highlighted the work of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and other Asian partners in preparing the Asian report and highlighted the areas of improvement in the best practices report which will in turn help in expediting the transnational report. After that, a presentation was delivered by the IMA- Geography members of the UdG, MED ECC 2020 which focused on the Erasmus Mundus Master's Programme and Sustainability Plan with special emphasis on environment and security in the Mediterranean, environmental changes in the Mediterranean Basin, risks and impacts in the Mediterranean Basin, threats to the ecosystems, water, food, coasts and health.

Prof Albert Martinez addressed the participants on Day 3 regarding the team-based learning wherein he emphasized the need for flipped classrooms as an innovative method of learning. The next session was dedicated to Problem Based Learning in the Faculty of Medicine in Girona by Prof Lluis Ramio-Torrenta, Medicine Studies Coordinator, Faculty of Medicine UdG. The session was followed by an extensive question and answer session and the application of problem-based learning in the discipline of law.

Day 4 was allocated for capacity-building activities where participants visited the UdG Library, followed by Research and teaching interactions led by Roser Benavides, Campus Library Director, UdG. Prof Jaume Ametller, ICE Director, UdG, who delivered a session on student-centered teaching. Prof Irene Compte, UdG Foundation in her address discussed in detail their teaching design and students' needs. Prof Marti Casadesus, former Catalan University Quality Agency director, UdG oriented the participants on Quality guidelines followed by UdG. Dr Carolina Fernandez, Tort Law LLM Coordinator, UdG delivered a presentation on the way to excellence in teaching.

Day 5 began with brief presentations on the views and consensus about basic course content and structure of the CCP-Law Programme by the various groups of participants. Prof Maciaserra focused on the various pedagogical approaches in teaching. Prof Elena Boet discussed UdG participative methodologies.

Prof M. J. Gutierrez, Law degree coordinator at UdG delivered an address on the implementation of educational programs at UdG. Prof Silvia Pereira, Deputy Dean at the Faculty of Law, UdG delivered a presentation on the strategies adopted by UdG in complying with the quality standards. The session was brought to an end with an address by Prof Ignasi Camos, Coordinator of Parliamentary Affairs, Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sports, UdG. The academic tour ended with a cultural visit organized by UdG to Monasterio de Sant Pere de Rodes. The day was dedicated to understanding the history and culture of Spain.

The approach of blended learning could become an interesting academic exercise at SLS Pune which may produce quality results in terms of developing entrepreneurship and climate change activists in law and sustainability, waste management etc.

The innovative strategies, policy parameters and skill sets employed at UdG for climate change conservation can be implemented at SIU in future for expanding the horizon of the students and faculties. This will also help in developing the Climate Change Law Centre that has to be established in each Asian HEI as a mandate under the project.

