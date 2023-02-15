New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/Atlantis Media): Young Turks in Interior Design spoke eloquently about Designing Smart homes at the Leadership in Eco-Technology Summit.

Sheena Chabbria, Sheena Inc, a leading interior designer said, "Smart homes are more technology-based, with innovation and new eco-technology. Smart tech is measurable, reliable, and time-based. Sustainable homes are eco-friendly by design and use of products. The DALI system - Digital Addressable Lighting Interface for example helps control energy consumption and reduces carbon emissions. Eco-tech & sustainability go hand in glove to make smart homes."

Also Read | Paytm Payments Bank Goes Live With UPI LITE To Boost Multiple Small-Value UPI Transactions.

Aayush Bagzai, an interior designer said, "Affordability is the key factor to make clients agree to allow them to design smart homes."

Karan Desai, Next generation interior designer said, "Huliot Pipes as an eco-tech product is important for bathrooms where lacs are spent on marble and bathroom fittings. It's important to invest in the high-quality piping system the backbone of any good bathroom design."

Also Read | Shab-e-Miraj 2023: From Date in India to History and Significance, Here’s Everything About ‘The Night of Ascent’.

Miki Kedem, CEO, of Huliot India, said, "Huliot Pipes has Ultra Silent pipe which has excellent acoustic performance, high chemical resistance, UV resistant, 100 per cent recyclable and high impact resistant at low temperatures making it the ideal piping system for any home or office."

Architect Krishna Murthy, "Folds Design Studio said People need to be Smart to understand the need for Smart homes. This is only possible if we have more awareness and education on its benefits."

Architect Santosh Wadekar, Studio SW says, "we should stop following the western designers and their style and instead use Indian concepts of our forefathers who designed iconic structures which lasted generations. The weather and topography need Indian design and Indian green tech to make sustainable smart homes for the Indian market."

The summit was hosted by Adline Castelino Ex Miss Universe 2020 runner-up, directed by Dr Roshan Roddrigues, and produced by Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd which will be telecast on Times Now and Mirror Now.

This story is provided by Atlantis Media. ANI will not be responsible for the content of the article. (ANI / Atlantis Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)