New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Women's entrepreneurship has been recognized during the last decade as an important untapped source of economic growth. The underrepresentation of women in business is a missed opportunity, from both social and economic standpoints.

To acknowledge the common objectives and shared responsibilities to advance the goals of equality and development of women and girls in all spheres, Gurugram-based realty firm, Smartworld Developers partnered with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) who under the aegis of the National Commission for Women (NCW) organized the annual 'Women Empowerment Summit 2022' on July 22, 2022, at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The inauguration started with a lamp lighting ceremony, followed by the welcome address by the Summit Chair - Aishwarya Bansal, Co-founder, Smartworld Developers, and convener of the event. In her address, she said, "Being able to organise such a diligent event, I found myself introspecting about the oceans of opportunities we women together can create for each other and help flourish ourselves and our career in it. I hope in the coming times we (read women entrepreneurs) would be able to bring a distinguished position that would be acknowledged all over the globe. I would like to express my gratitude to all the participants and honorable chief guests for bringing the best out of the event with their presence, apprehension, and expertise."

Other distinguished guests and speakers included Dheeraj Puri, Co-Chairman, ICC Northern Regional Council; H.E. Mariana Pacheco, Ambassador of Columbia, New Delhi; H.E. Ina H. Krisnamurthi, Ambassador of Indonesia, New Delhi; H.E Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand, New Delhi, and Debmalya Banerjee, Regional Director, Indian Chamber of Commerce.

The speakers stressed the need for giving special access to capital to more women to boost them to venture into business. Other important issues addressed were assessing risks and growth mantras to set up and run a sustainable business. The summit also proved to be a great platform for networking with the participants representing various professions; from startups to SMEs, banks, women entrepreneurs, consultants, and personnel of government institutions among others.

"It is commendable that companies like 'Smartworld Developers' are taking the women's empowerment revolution seriously in our country. Such initiatives will go a long way in improving the economy of our country," commented Dheeraj Puri, ICC Co-Chairman, Northern Regional Council. He further added, "We at ICC were delighted to have Summit Chair-ICC Women Summit, Aishwarya Bansal with us. She led the way with the confidence and strength of a true woman leader and industry role model!"

The summit also hosted a panel discussion on the topic 'Role of Women in Progressive Economy'. India is celebrating and commemorating the progressive 75 years of India after independence with 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and promulgating the mission of warranting women as "Empowered Women - Empowered Nation". Moderated by Jyotsna Chauhan, Sr. Vice President-Marketing, Smartworld Developers, the discussion saw active participation by Lakshmi Krishnan, Society for the Promotion of Women and Child Welfare; Prof. Sriparna Basu, Professor of Communication, FORE School of Management; Bhawna Agarwal, Country Head India - HPE; Rashmi Ranjan, AGM - SIDBI; and Tripti Khanna, Gramin Vikas Trust, Supported by KRIBHCO. The session highlighted the role of women in India's progressive economy; be it in political leadership, bureaucracy, education, technology, corporate, MSMEs, or social change leadership.

The event concluded with an award felicitation ceremony for panellists and other women achievers.

