New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI/PNN): April 21 is a red-letter day in the history of Indian public relations. It is because National Public Relations Day has been celebrated on this day all over the country since 1986.

In 1986, April 21 was declared National PR Day, and we re-dedicated ourselves to the cause of Public Relations and to scale up professionalism in all our endeavours.

The theme of the PR DAY was the Professional Approach. This was a very significant public relations meeting in our country when a professional approach was given to public relations (a change from publicity, press a gentry, information) besides adopting a Code of Ethics for the PR profession. In fact, that was the beginning of professional public relations in India.

Public relations are a sustained, planned and deliberate communication based on truth to project the right image of the organisation.

The image plays a pivotal role in building perception and trust as it works on two-way communication between an organization and its public. As the largest democracy in the world and the most vibrant economy today, the whole world is looking at India. The political leadership, IT knowledge, consumer power, youth population strength and technical expertise attract every investor in the world towards India.

Interpreting India to the world or an organization to its public and building bridges of trust, Public Relations and Communication professionals of India work with dedication and commitment.

The objective behind designating April 21 as National Public Relations Day is to focus attention on public relations function and public relations professionals in India who have an increasingly important role in the development of the country. A specific theme for the day is identified to organize events to highlight the issues selected in the theme.

The role of public relations has become increasingly important in recent times as organizations strive to build and maintain a good reputation among their stakeholders. PR professionals work behind the scenes to manage the flow of information between an organization and its stakeholders, including employees, customers, shareholders, media, and the general public. They use a variety of communication tools and techniques to shape public opinion and manage crises.

On National Public Relations Day, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of these professionals, who often work long hours to ensure that their clients or organizations are portrayed in a positive light. It is an opportunity to recognize the important role they play in shaping public opinion and building trust between organizations and their stakeholders.

Public relations professionals have played a critical role in shaping the country's image and promoting its strengths to the world. They have helped to build the reputation of companies, institutions, and individuals and have promoted the country's culture, traditions, and values. They have also been instrumental in managing crises and building trust among stakeholders.

In recent years, public relations in India have undergone significant changes with the rise of social media and digital communication. Public relations professionals now have to adapt to new platforms and technologies and find new ways of engaging with audiences. This has created new opportunities for innovation and creativity but has also posed new challenges.

On National Public Relations Day, let us recognize the hard work and dedication of public relations professionals in India and around the world. Let us acknowledge the important role they play in shaping public opinion and building trust between the organization and their stakeholders. And let us look to the future with optimism, knowing that public relations will continue to evolve and adapt to new challenges and opportunities.

"The communication gap between the government and the media can be bridged only by the PROs, who must equip themselves with knowledge of the latest technologies to disseminate information in an easier way."

"These days, every organization and department has a PRO for faster dissemination of information. Even politicians are roping them in to enhance their image,"

SMEBIZZ is working as an Advertising, Public Relation (PR) and Communication Agency forum and Brand Building for many organizations and clients. The event was a success, with attendees learning from experts in the field and gaining valuable insights on the importance of PR in the current times.

