Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The largest cleft focused NGO in India, Smile Train and Simulare Medical, leading innovators in surgical simulators, are organizing a breakthrough simulator training for medical professionals at the upcoming Indo Cleft Con - 2022, to be held on May 19 in Kochi, Kerala, where the first-of-its-kind Cleft Lip and Palate Simulators will be made available to the Indian healthcare fraternity. This innovation in high fidelity cleft surgical simulators from Simulare Medical showcases the potential of such tools and technologies in facilitating surgical training and will greatly support cost-effective and scalable training models in India.

With Simulare, surgeons have access to hyper-realistic 3D-printed models where they can learn and hone their surgical skills outside the OT. Its silicone components mimic the oral soft tissues of young children, providing the most accurate recreation of patient conditions. Simulare utilises a range of silicones to replicate different kinds of tissue like skin, muscle and fat, with all its models being manufactured and hand-assembled at their facility in Canada.

Also Read | Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold Medal At 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Talking about the innovative training resource, Smile Train's Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Asia said, "In many low-resource regions, safe, high-quality surgical training can be a challenge, particularly for specialty treatment such as cleft lip and palate. We hope to leverage this technology to offer additional training to surgeons around the world providing lifesaving treatment to those in need. This latest innovation advances our vision of providing care for every cleft-affected person and demonstrates our commitment to leveraging technology to further education and change lives."

The one day 'Train the Trainer' Workshop for senior plastic and maxillofacial surgeons will undertake two surgeries, using lip and palate simulators. After this training, these senior surgeons will conduct simulator training across India hereby providing young surgeons a live surgery experience with simulators.

Also Read | Period Sex Dos & Don'ts: Can You Get Pregnant While Having Sex During Menstruation? Important Things To Keep in Mind.

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive.

To learn more about Smile Train India's sustainable approach, please visit: smiletrainindia.org.

Smile Train recently marked 21 years of impact in India and has supported more than 650,000 successful cleft surgeries for children in need through a network of 150+ partner hospitals across India. The NGO continues to expand its network of partners, donors and supporters by following a sustainable model and providing free cleft care in the country.

Simulare Medical develops and integrates innovative medical training programs with its advanced, high-fidelity 3D-printed surgical simulators to create turnkey workshops and trainings where complex procedures can be learned safely and effectively. This allows medical practitioners and surgeons to hone their skills and provide patients with the best surgical outcomes, completely risk-free.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)