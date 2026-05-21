Business News | SMMARUN and ByteVerity Announce Global Partnership to Operationalise Responsible AI Governance - Made in India, Built for the World

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 21: SMMARUN Management Consortium Associates LLP (LLPIN: ACT-2625), headquartered in Gurugram, today announced a global strategic partnership with ByteVerity, a runtime AI compliance platform with 121 patents filed. Branded RAIGDRG™© + Defensible AI Counter™, the partnership unites SMMARUN's Responsible AI Governance and Digital Risk Governance consulting and Masterclass franchise with ByteVerity's deterministic spine -- designed, engineered and proven in India, and built to serve every regulated buyer of AI, anywhere in the world.

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The here and now fact is that AI is moving faster than the governance that holds it accountable. The Stanford HAI 2025 AI Index recorded 233 AI-related incidents in 2024 -- a 56.4% increase year-on-year. The EU AI Act (Regulation 2024/1689, Article 99) carries fines of up to EUR35 million or 7% of global annual turnover, with high-risk obligations from 2 August 2026. India's DPDP Rules 2025 (MeitY, Gazette G.S.R. 846(E), notified 13 November 2025) layer penalties of up to ₹250 crore. RBI FREE-AI (13 August 2025) and MeitY's India AI Governance Guidelines (5 November 2025) extend the perimeter to every regulated Indian entity. Across SMMARUN's enterprise sample, 88% of organisations have adopted AI; only 23% can defend that adoption to a regulator.

We are bridging the gap between AI Promise and Reality, 'Policy to Practice', by providing 'Defensible AI', A Deterministic Substrate Under a Three-Pillar Practice. SMMARUN's three pillars -- (1) AI Governance, Fairness & Risk Management; (2) Masterclass in AI Governance; (3) AI-Driven Platform & Solutions -- now carry a deterministic spine. ByteVerity sits under Pillar 3 and gives Pillars 1 and 2 something measurable to deliver against. ByteVerity's Five Planes -- Kernel, Compositor, Governor, Sovereign, Vault -- map directly onto the Puneet Mohan 5P Model FrameWorkx™ (Predict, Prepare, Propose, Plan, Prevent) within the 4A InDoctrine™©. The result is not another policy document; it is signed, append-only, offline-verifiable evidence that a regulator, an internal auditor or an examiner can replay.

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Three Buy-Tomorrow Engagements. The partnership goes to market with three productised offers:

1. 90-Day AI-Governance Readiness with Deterministic Spine -- a fixed-scope sprint that stands up an AI Governance Operating Model, board-approved policy, Policy Packs and the ByteVerity runtime kernel against DPDPA 2023, RBI FREE-AI, MeitY's India AI Governance Guidelines, IRDAI and SEBI -- with global cross-walks to NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, EU AI Act, SR 11-7 and 21 CFR Part 11.

2. Sovereign Data & National-Boundary IP Unlock -- a Sovereign-plane deployment that locks data residency, model lineage and IP attribution inside national boundaries -- purpose-built for Governments, Public Sector Enterprises, regulated private operators and the wider Indian and international technology ecosystem that needs provable digital sovereignty as the precondition for trustworthy AI.

3. Examiner-Ready Evidence Compression for SR 11-7 / 21 CFR Part 11 -- a Vault-and-Governor stack that compresses SR 11-7 model risk documentation, 21 CFR Part 11 audit trails, ICH E6(R3) GCP records and CDSCO/ICMR submissions into signed bundles that survive offline verification -- designed for banks, insurers, life-sciences operators and any examiner-facing function in any jurisdiction.

Built for Six Buyer Constituencies. RAIGDRG™© + Defensible AI Counter™ is engineered for six buyer constituencies: Governments and Regulators (RBI, MeitY, SEBI, IRDAI, the EU AI Office, SAMA, CBUAE and counterparts); Public Sector Enterprise; Private Enterprise across BFSI, Healthcare, Insurance and Life Sciences; Education Institutions -- including IIT and IIM faculties partnering on Masterclass cohorts and joint research; Consulting and IT Partners working alongside SMMARUN's platform-partner network; and the global Indian-led delivery ecosystem, including Global Capability Centres. One substrate. Six buyers. One signed page of evidence.

Global. Made in India. The partnership crystallises a doctrine that has been quietly building: that the world's most rigorous AI governance fabric can be designed, built and proven in India -- and then exported as Best-In-Class engineering to global regulators, global enterprises and global auditors. Global. Made in India. Governable everywhere.

QUOTES

1. Arjun Malhotra | Chairman, SMMARUN Global Advisory Board | Co-founder, HCL Group

"In 1976, the question was whether Indians could build computers. In 2026, the question is whether Indians can build the governance fabric that makes the world's AI trustworthy. SMMARUN and ByteVerity, together, give that question an Indian answer -- humble in tone, world-class in engineering, and Best-In-Class in defensibility. Global. Made in India."

2. Ravi Balwada | Advisor & Board Member, ByteVerity

"With 121 patents filed across the sidecar, signing kernel, contract layer and Policy Pack catalogue, ByteVerity was built to be the deterministic spine of Responsible AI. SMMARUN brings the consulting depth, the Masterclass pedagogy and the regulator-grade frameworks; we bring the substrate that makes all of it measurable. Together, we are not selling another platform -- we are giving CIOs, CROs, Chief AI Officers, regulators and auditors a Defensible AI Counter™ they can put in front of any examiner, anywhere."

3. Preeti Mohan | Co-founder & Chief Responsible AI Governance, SMMARUN

"Responsible AI cannot live only in slide decks and steering committees. It has to live in the runtime, in the evidence and in the everyday decisions of the people who build and operate these systems. With ByteVerity under our third pillar, SMMARUN can finally deliver Responsible AI Governance, Fairness and Risk Compliance as a measurable outcome -- not an aspiration. Our 90-Day Readiness sprint, our Masterclass and our Sovereign Data offer are all now anchored to signed, replayable proof."

4. Mohit Mahajan | Founder & CEO, ByteVerity

"Prompts alone have never stopped a model from misbehaving in production. ByteVerity's model agnostic substrate -- Kernel, Compositor, Governor, Sovereign, Vault -- was engineered so that every consequential AI action across any model operate within the organisational and team guardrails and carries a signed, tamper-proof, offline-verifiable receipt. Bringing this together with SMMARUN's RAIGDRG™© practice and the Puneet Mohan 5P Model FrameWorkx™ closes the loop the industry has tolerated for too long: the gap between what companies write in their prompts and policies and what their models actually do at 3:47 a.m. on a Tuesday."

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