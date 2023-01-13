New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smytten, India's largest tech-enabled D2C Trial and product discovery platform, releases a roundup of the past year with their 2022 Trend Rewind Campaign. The campaign, which spans across more than 15 lifestyle categories, presents thrilling highlights and intriguing trends on Smytten. In a world of constant change in consumer behaviour, products like Green Tea Alcohol-Free Toner from Plum, Naked & Raw Body Scrub from mCaffeine, 1% Salicylic Body Wash from Bodywise, Strawberry Lip Balm from Colorbar and Dark Desire Eau De Parfum from Renee came right on top and were recorded as the top tired and loved products in India for 2022.

The campaign highlights how consumers, in more ways than one, demonstrate that they're reinventing their approach to beauty and self-care by not limiting themselves to established brands. More and more customers are open to experimenting with new ingredients in their beauty regime. With a trial-first approach, Smytten lets its users try the products before buying them.

In 2022, 1.5 Million users tried coffee-infused products on Smytten, while 400K+ users tried Hyaluronic Acid. About 3 Green Tea Trial Packs were discovered every minute and 1 out of every 3 Trial Orders had Aloe Vera based products in it. Users also tried onion over 1 Million times and 100+ new Matte lipsticks were discovered by Smytten users. This is a quick wrap-up of some of the major ingredients/trends users were looking out for in 2022.

Smytten also recorded the highest order placed by a single user on the platform which was over 600, which again indicates that Indian consumers are more interested in trying a product first before they buy a full size. Mumbai became the top city with highest trial orders touching over 2 lakh. All this demonstrates how Indian consumers are getting more adventurous and moving towards a trial-first strategy when purchasing.

As a continuation of this campaign, Smytten is also launching a 2023 Trend Fast Forward Campaign where it highlights the upcoming trends in skincare, haircare and makeup space to watch out for in 2023. In the skincare category, active skincare is projected to be on the rise. Ingredients like ceramide, peptides, and Cica are going to make the next headlines. When it comes to hair care, 2023 is all about hair repair, where ingredients like avocado will be preferred. Serums with UV protection will be a part of 3/10 users' basket. Lastly in the makeup space, neutrals and nude lipsticks are still going to be in trend. Apart from these, reds and corals are two colours that everybody will be wearing this year.

Smytten is India's largest tech-enabled D2C product trial and discovery platform. Launched by ex-Unilever and Google executives Siddhartha Nangia and Swagata Sarangi, respectively, Smytten is enhancing the way India's online consumers discover, interact with, and try consumer products and services. It hosts 1000+ brand partners on its platform across lifestyle categories, ranging from fragrances, beauty & makeup, male grooming, food & beverages, baby & mother care, and health & wellness, and offers product samples to consumers across these categories to help them make the right purchase decisions. It also provides its brand partners with a suite of services, data & insights needed for scaling up customer acquisition, product development & channel expansion.

