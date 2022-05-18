New Delhi [India] May 18 (ANI/TPT): Priyanka Kd, a well-known Social Media Influencer and an emerging Indian film television actress is all set to make her movie debut with a Telugu film titled 'I Hate You'. The movie is directed by Anjjirahmm, a well known director down south. The Telugu movie starring Priyanka Kd is produced by Naggaraz. The principal photography of the movie has been shot in Hyderabad and the movie has been produced under the banner of Sri Gayathri Entertainments. Alongside Priyanka Kd, Karthik Raju will also be seen in the lead role as the male lead.

The debut movie of Priyanka Kd 'I Hate You' revolves around the life of her character, Natasha, who is a 22-year-old young old ultra model who is married to an elderly Rich billionaire named Roy. The movie is all about her life and the twist and turns she witnesses when she meets Karthik Raju (Rajeev). As per the team of I Hate You, the date of the release has not been finalised yet but the team is working on it and they will be announcing the decision very soon. As of now, the team has confirmed that the movie will have a theatrical release and they are in talks with the exhibitors and distributors to ensure a wide release.

Talking about the excitement of the release of her first movie, Priyanka Kd stated, "It is indeed a great opportunity for me and I am really looking forward to the release and the people's verdict. From television to movies, the journey has been a wonderful one but there is still a lot to come. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my director Anjjirahmm for believing in me and making me a part of I Hate You. At this point of time, I am feeling blessed with some mixed emotions as I am hopeful that the audience will like my work."

Priyanka Kd is a well-known face in Indian film television and before her Telugu debut, she has worked in various television shows and music albums. She was also featured in the famous Punjabi music album Mai Rooth Jana which was a chartbuster. Apart from this, Priyanka was featured in albums like Hou Lagli Fikir Kata Kirr and Lekar Jaa. Priyanka, who is all set for her debut release, is also a fashionista and a famous social media influencer who enjoys a massive follower base on all major social media platforms.

