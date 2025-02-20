VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 20: SOCIAL, one of India's most beloved neighbourhood cafe, has announced an exciting partnership with Veganuary, the global movement inspiring people to try vegan living. As part of this collaboration, SOCIAL is introducing a special vegan menu, available for a limited time (5th to 20th February) across all its outlets in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Indore, Dehradun, and Pune.

With more people embracing plant-based eating for various reasons, SOCIAL's new menu is designed to offer bold flavors and innovative plant-based dishes without compromising on taste. The menu features a mix of globally inspired and locally rooted dishes, including the Nutcracker Sundal, Aloo Chaat & Creamy Hummus, and Avocado Quinoa Crunch Bowl. For those seeking heartier meals, SOCIAL presents the Plant-based Meatballs Chinabox with Fried Rice and Hakka Noodles, featuring vegan-friendly meatballs tossed in rich sauces. Other highlights include the Tangra-style Protein Stir Fry, the Chopper Rice, and the steamed Plant-based Momos with banana leaf and basil.

Several of these vegan delights are also available for delivery, ensuring that customers can experience the flavors of plant-based innovation at home.

Welcoming the new menus, Prashanth Vishwanath- Country Director Veganuary India said "We all have the power to make the world a little kinder, greener and healthier this new year by trying to eat vegan. It's great to see popular restaurants like SOCIAL embracing this opportunity and providing tasty, satisfying, sustainable options for the growing number of conscious consumers."

Commenting on the collaboration, Chef Shamsul Wahid, Group Executive Chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, said "Crafting this vegan menu has been an exciting journey for us at SOCIAL. We wanted to prove that plant-based food can be just as bold, flavorful, and satisfying as any other dish. By using fresh, high-quality ingredients and innovative techniques, we've created a lineup that not only caters to vegans but also excites food lovers who are open to trying something new. Our collaboration with Veganuary brings a fresh perspective to plant-based dining, making it an exciting and delicious experience at SOCIAL."

Veganuary, a global movement that inspires individuals to explore a vegan lifestyle in January and beyond, has witnessed exponential growth with millions joining the initiative. SOCIAL's partnership with Veganuary extends this momentum beyond January, ensuring that plant-based dining remains accessible, exciting, and delicious for its guests.

SOCIAL's vegan menu is available now for a limited time, inviting food lovers across India to explore a plant-forward dining experience like never before. Whether dining in or ordering from home, this menu promises an indulgent, and flavor-packed adventure.

Over the last three years, an increasing number of Indian brands, retailers and restaurants have introduced vegan products and menus during Veganuary. This is a reaction to growing interest among Indians to eat in a way that is more sustainable and healthier. In fact, health is among the top reasons for Indians taking part in the Veganuary challenge. Additionally, Veganuary participants* reported that eating out was the biggest challenge they faced while trying vegan.

* *The survey was sent to participants who opted to receive Veganuary's support through our 31-day tailored email series. At the end of the 31 days, we asked them about their experience. 18,129 people responded.

ABOUT SOCIAL

SOCIAL is a path-breaking urban hangout that's designed to take you offline while still keeping you connected. From an all-day cafe serving great food, coffee, and cocktails, SOCIAL transforms from this creatively charged collaborative space into a high-energy bar when work hours end, striking the perfect balance between work x play. Each outpost is a representation of the neighbourhood it resides in, from the pin code to the people. It's a second home, workplace, and hangout, all wrapped up in one mind-blowing experience.

ABOUT IMPRESARIO ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY PVT. LTD.

Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. (Impresario) was founded in 2001 with its maiden venture Mocha - Coffees and Conversations. Today, Impresario boasts a network of 60+ restaurants across 20+ Indian cities. Alongside antiSOCIAL, its umbrella brands include scaled brands such as SOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, and Mocha, as well as boutique one-offs such as Bandra Born, Slink & Bardot, BANNG and Prithvi Cafe. The company's core strength lies in understanding the changing dining habits of young India and delivering quality experiences tailored to delight its patrons.

For inquiries, please write to media@impresario.in

