Business News | SocialCraft24 Solutions Hosts Universal Achievers Awards 2026, Honoring Excellence, Leadership, and Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: The Universal Achievers Awards 2026, virtually held on 15 June 2026 and proudly organized by SocialCraft24 Solutions, brought together an inspiring gathering of distinguished achievers from across the country and beyond. The prestigious ceremony celebrated excellence, leadership, innovation, and meaningful contributions across diverse sectors including education, healthcare, research, business, social service, and community development. Through this grand virtual platform, exceptional individuals and organizations were recognized for their dedication, vision, and unwavering commitment to creating a positive impact on society. The event once again reinforced its reputation as a distinguished platform that honors true merit, celebrates transformative achievements, and inspires future generations to pursue excellence.

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The prestigious ceremony honored the following distinguished individuals for their outstanding contributions and achievements in their respective fields:

- Mrs. Roopa Aravamudhan was honored with the Coaching Institute of the Year Award for her outstanding contribution to education and holistic learning as the Founder of BrainTech Learning Centre and Nrithyapriya Academy of Arts, Chennai. Through her dedication and visionary leadership, she has positively impacted the lives of numerous students by fostering both academic and artistic excellence.

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- Dr. Navneet Kaur received the Award for Excellence in Research in recognition of her significant academic contributions as an Associate Professor in Periodontology and Oral Implantology. Her commitment to research, innovation, and knowledge advancement continues to enrich the field of dental sciences.

- Prof. Jayakar Thomas was presented with the Medical Excellence Award for his exemplary contributions to healthcare and medical education. A legendary dermatologist, educator, and global academic leader, his work has inspired generations of medical professionals and advanced standards of excellence in dermatology.

- Colonel Sushil Kumar Sharma (Retd.) was conferred with the Award for Excellence in Research in recognition of his distinguished service as an Indian Army veteran, philanthropist, and contributor to society. His unwavering commitment to nation-building and humanitarian values continues to inspire many.

- Mr. Mathew M. V. was honored with the Social Justice Champion of the Year Award (NGO Sector) for his impactful initiatives as Chairman of NOCER India and Founder of the Happy Village Global Initiative. His efforts toward community empowerment and social transformation have brought meaningful change to countless lives.

- Mr. Srinivas Chilagani received the Healthcare Leadership Award for his exceptional leadership and strategic vision as a Chief Business Officer and Healthcare Growth Leader. His contributions have played a vital role in driving innovation and excellence within the healthcare sector.

- Mr. Nabeel Ahmed Baig was presented with the Mental Health Services Award for his dedicated efforts in promoting mental well-being and personal growth. As the Founder of HULM Training & Development Pvt. Ltd., Counsellor, Life Coach, and Motivational Speaker, he continues to empower individuals through guidance, awareness, and compassionate support.

- Prof. Lala Behari Sukla was honored with the Award for Innovative Research for his remarkable contributions to scientific advancement as Director of BBRC, Siksha 'O' Anusandhan University, Bhubaneswar. His pursuit of research excellence and innovation has significantly contributed to academic and scientific development.

- Dr. Chandrakant Tukaram Sawant was honored with the Global Idol Teacher of the Year Award in recognition of his exceptional contribution to education and social development. An educationist, social reformer, and mentor from Amboli, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, he has dedicated his life to empowering young minds and inspiring positive change in society.

- Dr. Sanjeeb Pal received the Outstanding Leadership Award for his exemplary leadership and professional excellence as the Director of Hospitality and International Affairs at Amity University Rajasthan. His visionary approach and commitment to academic and institutional growth continue to leave a lasting impact.

- Er. V. Navinkumar was conferred with the prestigious Ultimate Universal Icon of Engineering & Housing Leadership 2026 Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the engineering and housing sector. As the Managing & Executive Director - Engineering & Surveying Division of Sri Sakthi Builders, his leadership and innovative vision have set new benchmarks of excellence in the industry.

- Dr. Dnyaneshwar Battalwar was honored with the Environmental Sustainability Award for his unwavering commitment to environmental management and sustainable development. As an expert in the field, his work continues to promote responsible practices and inspire collective action towards a greener future.

- Ms. Priyanka Kathait received the Award for Contribution to Education Community in recognition of her remarkable efforts as an author, educator, and women empowerment advocate. Through her work, she has consistently inspired learners and championed the cause of education and social upliftment.

- Mr. Sunil K. Pandey was presented with the Excellence in Quality Control Award for his dedication to maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence. Serving as Senior General Manager (W), UAL Bengal, a unit of UAL Industries Limited, his expertise and commitment have significantly contributed to quality enhancement and organizational success.

- Dr. G. Ganesh was honored with the Women and Child Empowerment through Self Defence Coaching Award for his inspiring efforts in promoting safety, confidence, and social empowerment. As the Founder of NIR-BHAYA Self Defence Academy, an 8th Dan Black Belt, and a Social Empowerment Mentor, he has empowered countless women and children through self-defence education and awareness initiatives.

- Dr. Tajinder Kaur received the Best Chemistry Professor of the Year Award in recognition of her exceptional contribution to academic excellence as a Chemistry Lecturer at Government Smart Senior Secondary School, Dhadda Fateh Singh, Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Her continuous outstanding results over the past five years reflect her dedication to teaching, student mentorship, and the pursuit of educational excellence.

The inspiring journeys of the distinguished honorees have also been featured in the official Hall of Recognition - Universal Achievers Awards 2026. The exclusive gallery showcases the award recipients along with their achievements, award categories, and the remarkable contributions that earned them this prestigious recognition. Readers can explore the complete Hall of Recognition and learn more about the honorees by visiting:

https://awards.socialcraft24.com/hall-of-recognition-universal-achievers-awards-2026/

As the curtains came down on the Universal Achievers Awards 2026, the event once again reaffirmed its commitment to recognizing excellence and celebrating individuals whose work continues to inspire and transform lives. SocialCraft24 Solutions extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the award recipients and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors. Through such initiatives, the organization remains dedicated to honoring merit, fostering inspiration, and creating a platform where extraordinary achievements receive the recognition they truly deserve.

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