Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Commemorating its 100 years of shared energy, Socomec, a leading Global specialist in LV power management solutions, announced today, the launch of its redesigned www.socomec.co.in website for India region.

A perfect combination of branding and user interface, the enhanced website exudes a fresh design, with intuitive navigation and well-crafted technical content that reflects the company's vision of improvising upon its field of expertise across products and services that have evolved over a Century.

With more than 1,500 documents including technical guides, white papers, catalogues and brochures made available under a single location, the new website is highly responsive with optimised accessibility through selectors and configurators that can be used across a plethora of handheld devices and different browsers.

The users can also preview the product references in 3D mode, which are downloadable in over 80 formats. This enhanced feature will not only help them choose a particular product solution, but also enable them to create their own product references that will suit their applications and projects.

Speaking on the launch of new website, Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions said, "We are elated to unveil our new company website to our customers, partners, and prospective visitors who are looking for information about our product and services as well as application-related contents on the power management subject matter. The redesign of our website not just enhances the user experience, but also ensures the overall experience with our brand as a whole."

He further added, "Digital transformation is imperative to all businesses and improving seamless customer experience has become a mandate in today's world. Socomec is no exception to this and the launch of our new website marks an exciting step towards this direction."

Visit Socomec India New website www.socomec.co.in.

Socomec: When energy matterFounded in 1922, Socomec is an independent, industrial group with a workforce of 3600 experts spread over 28 subsidiaries in the world. Our core business - the availability, control and safety of low voltage electrical networks serving our customers' power performance.

