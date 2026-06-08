Business News | Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited Achieves Zscaler Delivery Services Authorization

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited, a leading security solution provider, is proud to announce that it has attained Zscaler Delivery Services Authorization. This achievement further strengthens the collaboration between Softcell and Zscaler, empowering organizations to adopt with confidence the Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform, the cybersecurity platform for the AI era.

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As part of this partnership, Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited will provide customers with offerings that include:

- Zero Trust Strategy & Advisory Services- Zscaler Solution Design & Deployment- Managed Services & Ongoing SupportOrganizations today face increasing cybersecurity threats and the challenges of securely scaling their operations in an AI-enabled and cloud-first world. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform is pivotal in addressing these challenges, providing a foundation for business transformation by aligning security strategies with innovation and growth. As a Zscaler Delivery Services Partner, Softcell is uniquely positioned to guide customers through this transformation, leveraging its expertise and deep understanding of Zscaler solutions to ensure seamless deployment.

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"We are delighted to achieve the Zscaler Delivery Services Authorization, a significant milestone that reflects our team's deep technical expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers. As organizations continue to accelerate their cloud and digital transformation initiatives, security remains a top priority. This authorization strengthens our ability to help enterprises adopt and maximize the value of Zscaler's Zero Trust architecture, enabling secure, seamless, and scalable access to applications and data from anywhere," says Deepak Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer, Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited.

"Completing the Delivery Services Authorization journey demonstrates Softcell's unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience on the AI-powered Zscaler Zero Trust platform," said Anthony Torsiello, SVP, Global Partner Ecosystem, at Zscaler. "The Services Authorized program provides comprehensive training to ensure partners like Softcell offer the highest level of service excellence and technical expertise to deliver zero trust everywhere."

Since its inception, Softcell has enabled organizations across industries to protect their digital ecosystems and accelerate digital transformation. With a team of certified experts, Softcell goes beyond standard service delivery to provide tailored expertise, ensuring customers achieve their security and business objectives in today's fast-evolving landscape.

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