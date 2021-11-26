Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vijay Gupta, Founder and CEO at SoftTech has recently won the ET Inspiring Leaders 2021, award.

This prestigious award has recognized Vijay for demonstrating extraordinary success and excellence in areas such as innovation, industry growth, professional and social achievements, commitment to clients, businesses and communities.

Also Read | UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Released for Days 7 to 12, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Optimal Media Solutions - A division of Times of India partnered with Avance Insights, an independent research agency, and carried out "ET Inspiring Leaders 2021 Survey" to identify top inspiring Leaders in different fields across India.

This award recognizes the eminent leaders who are making a significant impact in shaping the world of the future with exemplary leadership capabilities. This award celebrates the trailblazers who are inspiring others through their leadership, optimism & innovation in addressing challenges of the industry.

Also Read | Hanukkah 2021: Facts About Hanukkah Foods Eaten During The Eight-Day Festival.

Vijay was awarded for leading SoftTech extensively to be instrumental in empowering construction companies and government bodies across the globe with business and technology transformation. As a facilitator of the growth and development of clients, industry and employees, SoftTech has been able to bring about a positive change in the business world.

Not just on the professional front, but this award also acknowledges the strong visionaries who support exemplary causes like women's career advancement & social initiatives, and Avance Insights recognized that led by Vijay, SofTech has been able to make a positive difference in society, especially in driving sustainability & social upliftment.

Commenting on this award, Vijay Gupta, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director at SoftTech Engineers Limited, said, "that like a circle, the pursuit of excellence has no end. As a result of the unwavering diligence and dedication of the dynamic teams at SoftTech, this has been achieved. SoftTech has been a prominent driver in bringing agility, efficiency and cost-effectiveness to the Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) industry through digitalization, and we are also looking forward to encouraging the proliferation of sustainable and green construction led by technology innovation."

A leading IT company (www.softtech-engr.com) facilitating business and technology transformation across the AEC industry through innovative software products and solutions. Equipped with 25 years of deep domain expertise and industry knowledge, SoftTech has helped more than 4500 clients, with more than 25000 users in India and around the world to gain a competitive edge and lead from the front in the industry.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)