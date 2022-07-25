SOHAR Port and Freezone is set to present its fifth webinar with FICCI focusing on Logistics

Muscat [Oman], July 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): SOHAR Port and Freezone is hosting the fifth webinar in its series with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), called "Trade and Logistics Solutions via SOHAR Port and Freezone to Maximize Your Market Reach". The series, which commenced in 2021, has covered a range of topics including metals, food, automotive and highlighting the potential avenues for further bi-lateral trade between Oman and India. SOHAR Port and Freezone offers a number of strategic advantages for Indian businesses, including strong logistics connections, promotions in trade licenses, and flexible warehousing solutions, as proven by the many Indian companies who have already achieved success at SOHAR.

The webinar will feature presentations from Robert Bartstra, Executive Commercial Manager at SOHAR Port and Freezone, Mohammed Alkindi, Commercial Officer at SOHAR Port and Freezone, and Rajesh Vaidyanathan Iyer, General Manager at Khimji Ramdas Shipping. There will also be a panel discussion about Indian Exports in SOHAR with speakers from New Bridge Gate, Matrix Prime, Radiant Freight and Logistics, and DHL Global Forwarding, all based at SOHAR.

"Offering a strategic getaway into new markets, countries and industries, SOHAR's location is the ultimate link in the supply chain. Our port serves as stop to many well-known companies from around the world, who also gain access to our Freezone area, which is adjacent to the port. With direct shipping lines from India, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to welcome more Indian companies to set up shop and gain access to one of Oman's fasted growing ports in the region," said Omar Al Mahrizi, CEO of SOHAR Freezone.

Goutam Ghoshfrom FICCI, added, "Each webinar so far has shown the diverse range of advantages on offer at SOHAR and captured the imagination of Indian businesses across all sectors. India's logistics industry is growing and, due to its location, as well as its facilities, ease of doing business and historic friendly ties with the Indian community, SOHAR is one of the quickest, most effective and strategic ways to gain more access into neighboring markets, as well as the world."

SOHAR Port and Freezone is at the center of a 2.2 billion people consumer base with the growing surrounding markets in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Whether by sea, land, or air SOHAR can connect Indian businesses to the world. Additionally, the Oman/U.S.A. Free Trade Agreement provides duty free access to the U.S. market for qualifying Omani goods - an unrivaled benefit of producing or adding value to Indian products in SOHAR. Global industry leaders such as Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Vale and Al Tamman Indsil are among those who have chosen to utilize the value propositions of SOHAR Port and Freezone.

To join the webinar, please register online at https://ficci.in/registration/invitee-form.asp?evid=26152 before July 25.

For more information on SOHAR Port and Freezone, visit soharportandfreezone.com.

