New Delhi [India], March 6: SOIE, a leading name in women's intimate wear, introduced its latest fashion innovation - the Smoov Collection - at Intimasia 2025. Featuring seamlessly bonded bras, the Smoov Collection from SOIE combines feather-light support, breathable fabrics, and state-of-the-art bonded technology that moves with the body. The bonded seams of the Smoov Collection are a breakthrough in lingerie technology, ensuring a seamless finish that eliminates any discomfort caused by traditional seams or stitching. The bras are engineered to offer invisible comfort while providing an ultra-smooth silhouette, ensuring no lines, no bulges- just a flawless fit!

Taking its commitment to innovation further, SOIE also introduced two brand-new product categories - Spacer Cup Bras and Silicone Bra Accessories. These new additions cater to the modern woman who seeks a perfect balance of comfort, functionality, and versatility in her intimate wear. SOIE's Spacer Cup Bras redefine lingerie essentials with a focus on breathability, feather-light comfort, and natural contouring. Designed for women who expect more from their lingerie, these bras offer a weightless feel without compromising support. The air-permeable fabric allows for continuous airflow, keeping you cool, dry, and comfortable throughout the day. With a naturally contoured fit, the Spacer Cup Bras mold seamlessly to the body, delivering gentle shaping that enhances your silhouette while feeling like a second skin.

SOIE also expands its range with an all-new collection of Silicone Bra Accessories, designed to offer enhanced support, styling flexibility, and confidence under any outfit. Whether you're looking for a seamless lift, discreet coverage, or invisible hold, this collection provides innovative solutions for every wardrobe need. The new product line includes Invisible Double-Sided Fashion Tape, No-Show Nipple Covers with Nipple Guard Patch, Invisible Reusable Stick-On Bra, Instant Push-up Enhancement Reusable Bunny Ear Lift-up Cups, and Invisible Reusable Self-Adhesive Silicone Bra. These accessories provide enhanced support and versatility.

Intimasia 2025, one of the largest industry events, brought together over 300 prominent brands, retailers, and distributors from the innerwear, comfort wear, swimwear, and sportswear industries. SOIE's participation underscored its commitment to staying at the forefront of the intimate wear segment, continuously evolving to meet the needs of today's women.

Speaking about the launch, Amrit Sethia, Vice President of SOIE - Ginza Industries Ltd said, "With the unveiling of the Smoov Collection and our expansion into new categories, SOIE continues to push boundaries in women's intimate wear. Our focus is on blending style, comfort, and innovation to empower women with products that truly cater to their needs. At SOIE, our philosophy of 'Stays with You' is embedded in everything we create, ensuring that our designs provide lasting comfort, confidence, and support for every woman."

SOIE's showcase at Intimasia 2025 received an overwhelming response from industry leaders and customers alike, reinforcing the brand's position as a pioneer in high-quality, stylish, and functional intimate wear.

The new collections from SOIE will be available for purchase on the SOIE website, leading e-commerce platforms, and select multi-brand outlets (MBOs).

About SOIE

SOIE (pronounced SWA) is a distinguished brand offering a comprehensive selection of lingerie, activewear, swimwear, and sleepwear for women, ranging from mid-premium to premium. Founded in 2011 by Ginza Industries Ltd., SOIE has rapidly expanded its footprint to over 1,000 multi-brand outlets across India, making the brand accessible to women across metropolitan regions as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Keeping pace with the digital evolution, SOIE, a new-age digitally savvy brand with an omni-channel approach, also maintains a robust social media and e-commerce presence, including a dedicated D2C platform and a strong presence across various marketplaces.

The brand's mission is to celebrate the self-confidence and femininity of every woman, empowering her to exude confidence with sophistication, providing an experience that leaves each woman feeling fabulous. Offering the best fits across sizes to suit every body type, with styles ranging from simple to trendy, SOIE ensures high-quality products where luxury meets honest pricing. With comfort and care at its core, SOIE helps every woman exude refinement with confidence, making her feel beautiful inside and out, every day.

As part of Ginza Industries Ltd., SOIE stands for uncompromised quality, being vertically integrated through the line manufacturing. It also has an edge in design excellence with an in-house design and a dedicated development centre.

For more information about SOIE, visit https://soie.in/

