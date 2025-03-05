NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Somaiya Vidyavihar University, a leading multi-disciplinary university, built upon the 84-year legacy of the Somaiya Vidyavihar, recently hosted the AIU All India Inter-University Squash (Men & Women) Tournament 2024-2025. The tournament saw enthusiastic participation from 33 universities nationwide, with 30 men's and 29 women's teams competing. In an exciting finale, Somaiya Vidyavihar University emerged victorious in both the men's and women's categories.

The AIU All India Inter-University Squash Tournament held at Somaiya Vidyavihar University's state-of-the-art sports facilities accommodated 450+ players and their coaches on the campus, providing an enriching sports environment to all the participants.

This year's tournament showcased the exceptional talent and competitive spirit of university-level squash players nationwide. It also marked a record-breaking milestone with maximum participation thus far, setting a new benchmark in the history of AIIU Squash tournament.

In the Men's Category, Somaiya Vidyavihar University secured victory against Delhi University with a dominant 3-0 win. Led by Captain Rahul Baitha, the team showcased remarkable skill and teamwork. Om Semwal was the standout performer, defeating Ishan Jain (11-4, 11-2, 11-3). Suraj Chand overcame Ansh Tripathi (11-2, 11-4, 1-11, 11-1), while Deepak Mandal sealed the win by beating Rajasmani Sharma (11-2, 11-5, 11-2). The team also featured Avinash Sahani and Yash Bawale, who contributed to the squad's overall success.

The Delhi University finished as the first runner-up, while Panjab University secured third place with a 3-1 win over the University of Kerala.

In the Women's Category, Somaiya Vidyavihar University emerged as champion after an intense 3-2 win over the University of Madras. Led by Captain Nirupama Dubey, the team fought hard to secure the title. Mona Chauhan was the game-changer, defeating Arlin Sahaya (11-1, 11-0, 11-1), while Nirupama delivered a stellar performance, beating Shrinidhi (11-1, 11-1, 11-1). Rani Gupta clinched the deciding match against Harshitha U V (11-9, 11-6, 11-6). The victorious team also included Khushi Jaspal and Suyash Chaudhari, all contributing to the hard-fought win.

The University of Madras finished as the first runner-up, while the University of Kerala secured third place with a 3-1 victory over the University of Mumbai.

Shri Samir Somaiya, Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, addressing during the Closing Ceremony, said, "My dream was to create a sports facility with superior amenities, providing access to world-class infrastructure for everyone. Today, I can confidently say that the sports facilities we have developed here surpass those only the kind a select few had access to, and we continue to expand them for everyone. At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, our goal is to create an outstanding hub for all sports. I am passionate about sports, and we believe they are essential for health, recreation, fostering sportsmanship, and nurturing champions."

"The players performed amazingly well, showcasing exceptional skill and sportsmanship. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, managers, referees, volunteers, and the entire organizing committee for their dedication and hard work in making this event truly memorable. A huge congratulations to everyone for this phenomenal success", said Mr. Aazaz Khan, Director, Somaiya Sports Academy.

The prestigious closing ceremony and prize distribution took place in the presence of eminent dignitaries, including Dr. Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary (Youth Affairs & Sports), AIU, Shri Samir Somaiya, Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU), Dr Nandkumar Gilke, Registrar, SVU, Mr Sovan Basu, Director HR, Somaiya Vidyavihar,Mr Ashish Tambe, Director Public Relations, SVU and Dr Urmi Thakkar, Head, Campus Administration & Students Welfare, Somaiya Vidyavihar.

The remarkable success of this tournament was possible by the dedication of the participating teams, the support of AIU, and the tireless efforts of the Somaiya Vidyavihar University organizing committee and volunteers.

