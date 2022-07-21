New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's No1 tractor export brand Sonalika ITL is the youngest tractor manufacturer in India and fully believes in the dynamism the youth offers for a business entity in attaining the impossible.

Sonalika ITL is gearing up to infuse fresh talent into its workforce and hire over 3,000 talented young minds from state-level ITI and other similar institutes, thereby encouraging rural and semi-urban youth to join its Pan India dealer network teams. The hiring spree will strengthen its existing dealer workforce for increasing its village coverage. Interested ITIs can also can get in touch with company at hiring@sonalika.com.

Sonalika ITL is among the top three leading tractor manufacturers in the country and has been consistently clocking over 1 lakh tractor sales for last 5 years (FY'18 to FY'22). It recently clocked a superior milestone of clocking highest ever Q1 sales of 39,274 tractors in FY'23. The company as of today exports to over 130 countries and is proudly associated with 13 lakh+ farmers globally. The fresh recruits will strengthen Sonalika's Pan India workforce teams as the company aims to support farmers while driving farm mechanisation growth. The talent hunt is in-line with its vision of doubling sales in every five years, therefore interested individuals can directly apply on company website to speed up the hiring procedure. The youth from ITI and other similar institutes can apply at www.sonalika.com/hiring.html.

Sharing his thoughts on the fresh recruitment drive, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "India is full of talented youth that graduates from state level institutes such as ITI as well as other polytechnics, thereby bringing in fresh talent every year. Such individuals are dynamic and full of innovative ideas as well as carry readiness to implement their technical know-how in attaining business excellence. We at ITL have always believed in keeping famers at the core of any new development and our workforce remains committed to bring prosperity to the entire farming community. We are fully certain that our ambitious hiring spree of 3,000 new talented young minds across Pan India will complement our existing talent pool as we further expedite our journey towards our mission."

