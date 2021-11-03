New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Festive season celebrations in India are at their peak and Sonalika Tractors is going full throttle ahead to address farmer's haulage and farm related requirements.

One of India's fastest growing tractor brand and the No. 1 exports brand from the country, Sonalika Tractors is proud to receive a staggering response once again for its farmer centric, customised tractor portfolio during the ongoing festive season. Sonalika has registered its highest ever YTD figures of 85,068 overall tractor sales in FY'22, recording a growth of 6.56% over 79,829 units sold in the same period last year.

As farmers continue to aggressively adopt farm mechanisation solutions in the country, Sonalika has registered overall tractor sales of 17,130 tractors in October '21, registers 5.5% growth to surpass industry growth (est: 3.6%).

Sonalika has adopted a multi-pronged approach to boost farm mechanisation and take farmers towards farm prosperity in an affordable way. Be it product innovation, offering customized state specific tractors, newer categories and markets or optimising services - having right mindset at the right place at the right time has propelled the company to offer technologically advanced farming solutions to its customers.

Sonalika's advanced technology powered premium tractors such as Tiger and Sikander DLX along with region-specific tractors such as Chhatrapati (for Maharashtra) & Mahabali (for Telangana) have lately been joined by the Maharaja, a fully customised tractor especially designed for farmers in Rajasthan.

Sonalika's hi-tech tractors are rolled out from its World' No.1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant in Hoshiarpur, Punjab which is a perfect example of being 'Vocal for Local' and powers the company to take the 'Local to Global' to further strengthen its global leadership position. Among the Indian manufacturers, Sonalika dominates in the international market with over 25% market share (TMA FY'21).

Sharing his thoughts on the dominant performance, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Tractors, said, "Festive season is mostly the time when farmers are more than willing to upgrade their existing tractor range with advanced technologies that could further increase their productivity as well as income. I feel overwhelmed to announce that the supreme trust of farmers in Sonalika's heavy duty portfolio has once again enabled us to set new benchmark in our magnificent journey. We have clocked our highest ever YTD Oct'21 sales of 85,068 units with 6.56% growth. In line with Sonalika's DNA of keeping farmer's requirements at the core, we started preparing ourselves after Q1 FY'22 itself so that our customised tractors offer the best value for money package to farmers across the world. I also feel excited to share that we have also registered 17,130 overall tractor sales in October'21 to register 5.5% growth, surpassing industry growth (est: 3.6%). Rising adoption of farm mechanisation coupled with the introduction of precision farming to increase productivity has been significantly driving the Indian tractors market and Sonalika remains fully committed to move faster towards its vision of 'Leading Agri Evolution' across the world."

Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturers and the No.1 Exports brand from India, has established its robust presence in the domestic as well as in over 130 countries with 12 lakh+ customers. Sonalika manufactures the widest heavy duty tractor range in 20-120 HP and 70+ implements at its Hoshiarpur facility in Punjab that caters to the varied needs of customers across the globe. Being a farmer-centric brand, the Govt. of India has chosen Sonalika as the only tractor brand to contribute for the inspirational project of Niti-Aayog to double the farmer's income in the country by 2022.

No. 1 Heavy Duty Customised Crop Solutions

Sonalika tractor portfolio is customised as per the needs is equipped with efficient engines which give higher power output and remain affordable with low maintenance for better total cost of ownership and experience. Sonalika is the leading brand in more than 50HP tractor segment and is strengthening its presence in more than 40HP segment to achieve the leadership position.

As the farm mechanisation expert, Sonalika Agro Solutions offers a wide range of implements to address various stages of crop cycle ranging from land preparation to post harvesting operations including residue management.

Sonalika has also forayed into Custom Hiring Centres, a platform that offers small and marginal farmers an access to advanced agri machinery on rent, thereby aims to increase farm output in a cost effective way. The company has introduced 'Agro Solutions' app for easy access of requisite machinery to farmers, thereby promoting farm mechanization in the country.

No. 1 Exports Brand from India

Sonalika is the No. 1 Exports brand from India and is proudly associated with 1.5 lakh customers in markets outside India, a true sign of acceptability of an Indian company across 130 countries. Having a 100% presence across all European countries, our tractors are successfully operated by more than 20,000 satisfied customers in diversified European conditions. Sonalika has also set up a spare parts centre in Germany that caters to the regional requirements with an aim to provide better service and customer satisfaction.

The Hoshiarpur plant of Sonalika is the World's No.1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant that is designed to manufacture customised farm machinery as per the farmer's crop-specific applications. The facility is fully equipped to manufacture almost every element in-house which goes in the making of a tractor and is powered by robotic as well as automation.

Sonalika has bagged the 'Iconic Brand of the Year' award by The Economic Times three years in a row (2017-2019), and 'Global Innovations Leadership Award' by Agriculture Today in 2018 & 2019. Sonalika Vice Chairman, Mr. A.S. Mittal has been felicitated with the 'Business Leader of The Year 2018-2019' award by BTVI.

