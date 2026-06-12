Business News | Soneka Chhabra: A Beacon of Compassion - Leading Rooh Foundation Towards a Brighter Future

From Heartfelt Service to Community Recognition: How One Woman's Unwavering Dedication is Empowering Lives and Igniting Dreams Across Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 12: In the bustling heart of New Delhi, where countless souls silently battle hardship, Ms. Soneka Chhabra stands as a radiant beacon of pure, selfless love. As the founder of Rooh Foundation (headquartered at E-42, Greater Kailash-1), she has turned her deepest conviction into a living sanctuary of hope. Her journey whispers a timeless truth that touches every heart: true fulfillment is not measured in wealth or accolades, but in the quiet moments when a child's eyes light up with possibility, a family finds dignity, and a soul discovers it is no longer alone.

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Rooh -- meaning soul or spirit -- is more than a name. It is the very essence of Soneka's mission: to nurture intrapersonal and interpersonal harmony while serving the less privileged with boundless love and productive compassion.

The Soul of Service: Origins, Mission & Vision

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Guided by the vision of "creative intervention for social transformation through effective empowerment and productive compassion," Rooh Foundation works tirelessly for individual empowerment, family welfare, and holistic community development. Under Soneka's compassionate leadership, the foundation has become a warm embrace for underprivileged children, struggling families, widows, orphans, the elderly, and the differently-abled.

Key Focus Areas that touch lives every single day:

* Education & Child Welfare: Distributing textbooks and storybooks, organizing joyful learning events, and celebrating birthdays so every child feels seen, valued, and loved -- "little angels" in Soneka's words.

* Family & Community Support: Skill-building programs, ration distributions during Diwali, Holi, and other festivals, and strengthening household resilience with dignity.

* Health, Hygiene & Shelter: Health camps, hygiene drives, and safe shelter for the most vulnerable.

* Disaster Relief & National Integration: Swift response in times of crisis and promoting unity and harmony.

A New Dream Born from Love: The Computer Center for Self-Reliant Futures

Today, Soneka's heart overflows with an even bigger, more powerful dream -- one that could change the destiny of an entire generation.

Her vision is to establish a dedicated Computer Center where underprivileged children can learn essential digital skills in this age of technology. In a world where computers and digital literacy open doors to jobs, entrepreneurship, and lifelong independence, Soneka refuses to let these bright young minds be left behind.

Through this center, children will not only gain computer knowledge but also the confidence and practical skills needed for livelihood and self-reliance. They will move from receiving help to becoming capable, empowered individuals who can support their families and build brighter tomorrows.

This is not just about technology -- it is about breaking the cycle of poverty with dignity, giving every child the tools to dream bigger and achieve more. Soneka often says that when a child learns to code, design, or simply navigate the digital world with confidence, an entire family's future transforms.

This dream is the natural extension of Rooh's existing focus on digital & financial empowerment -- now ready to take powerful, tangible shape.

Impact Stories: Moments That Touch the Soul

Every day at Rooh Foundation, hearts are touched and lives are rewritten. Children beam with joy during Holi celebrations, families receive festive support with tears of gratitude, and students achieve academic milestones -- like one beneficiary who cleared her 10th board exams with flying colors.

Volunteers and donors consistently speak of the warm, inclusive atmosphere where every child feels cherished. Soneka's hands-on presence and heartfelt gratitude to her team create a ripple of love that extends far beyond material aid. These are not just programs -- they are soul-to-soul connections that heal and uplift.

Recognition That Matters Most

While formal awards are secondary, Soneka's work has earned the most precious recognition of all: the love and trust of the communities she serves. Parents, teachers, local leaders, and beneficiaries praise her for creating safe, nurturing spaces filled with genuine care. Her transparent leadership and ability to mobilize resources have made Rooh Foundation a beacon of hope in Delhi's social sector.

Challenges, Resilience & the Bright Road Ahead

Running an NGO brings real challenges -- funding, scaling, and meeting diverse needs. Yet Soneka meets every obstacle with quiet strength and unwavering faith. By focusing on sustainable empowerment through education and skills, Rooh builds lasting change.

Looking ahead, the foundation is expanding shelter programs, deepening educational outreach, enhancing health initiatives, and -- most excitingly -- bringing the Computer Center dream to life. With growing community support and digital visibility, Rooh is poised to touch thousands more lives.

Join the Movement: Be Part of This Beautiful Story

Soneka Chhabra's message is simple yet profoundly moving:

Every act of kindness creates ripples that can change the world.

Whether you are an individual with a giving heart or an organization ready to make a real difference, there is a place for you in this journey of compassion.

For Individuals - Small Acts, Big Miracles

* Donate via IndusInd Bank

* Account No.: 201018239237

* IFSC: INDB0000160 (Kailash Colony Branch)

* Volunteer your time, skills, or creativity

* Follow @roohfoundation__ on Instagram for updates and event invitations

* Share this story and spread awareness

For Organizations & Corporates - Amplify Impact Through Partnership

Rooh Foundation warmly invites companies, corporates, and other organizations to partner in this noble mission. Your support can create transformative, scalable change:

* Sponsor or Fund the Computer Center -- Donate computers, laptops, software, furniture, high-speed internet, or training equipment. Help equip the next generation with 21st-century skills.

* CSR Contributions -- Align your Corporate Social Responsibility with meaningful digital literacy and skill development programs that directly empower underprivileged children for livelihood and self-reliance.

* Employee Volunteering & Mentorship -- Send skilled volunteers to teach coding, basic computer skills, digital marketing, or financial literacy.

* Long-term Partnerships -- Collaborate on sustained programs, sponsor student batches, or co-create impactful initiatives under Skill India and education-focused CSR goals.

* In-kind Support -- Provide resources, expertise, or technology that accelerates Rooh's reach.

Together, organizations and Rooh can build not just a computer center, but a powerful launchpad for hundreds of children to become self-reliant, confident contributors to society.

A Final Word from the Heart

As Rooh Foundation continues its sacred work under Soneka Chhabra's inspiring guidance, it reminds us all that true leadership is measured by how many lives you lift. One dedicated soul, fueled by love and supported by compassionate hearts -- both individual and organizational -- can illuminate countless futures.

The children of today are waiting. Their dreams of self-reliance, dignity, and a brighter tomorrow are within reach.

Let's make this Computer Center dream a beautiful reality -- together.

For more details, partnerships, or to discuss how your organization can support, visit www.roohfoundation.com or connect directly with the team.

Together, let's touch souls, empower lives, and create a future where every child has the chance to shine.

With love and gratitude,

Rooh Foundation

Led by Soneka Chhabra - A True Beacon of Compassion

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