Business News | Soneva Presents Curated Summer Experiences Across Its Maldives Resorts

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Travel takes on an intentional pattern at Soneva - longer days, slower mornings and journeys shaped as much by exploration as by escape. Seek not only to change your landscape but immerse in stories and memories worth bringing home through programs led by experts.

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Across Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva Secret, each resort offers its own distinctive character through thoughtfully curated experiences, paired with the comfort and privacy of some of the world's most exceptional residences and villas. The season is further enriched by a world-class lineup of Soneva Stars, whose presence inspires, entertains and enriches every stay.

Soneva Stars - Surf Camp with Luke Stedman (Soneva Fushi | 15 - 30 July) - Born into a legendary surfing family, Luke was destined to ride waves from an early age. His passion and dedication propelled him to the elite ranks of the World Championship Tour, where he earned the coveted Rookie of the Year title and defeated icons like Kelly Slater. A career-high world ranking of 10th cemented his status as one of the world' s top surfers. Join our expert-led surf camp and ride your first wave with confidence and style.

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Tennis Camp with Todd Woodbridge (Soneva Fushi | 21 - 30 July) - Todd is best known as one of the greatest doubles players in history. Throughout his career, Todd amassed 22 Grand Slam doubles titles: 16 in men's doubles and 6 in mixed doubles. In total, Todd won 83 ATP doubles titles, holding the World No. 1 doubles ranking for 204 weeks. Todd will inaugurate The Padel & Tennis Club.

Carlos Leon Gonzales of Aponiente (Soneva Fushi | 31 July - 9 August, Soneva Secret | 9 - 12 August) - Carlos is a distinguished hospitality leader with over 20 years of experience in luxury gastronomy and sustainability-driven restaurant management. As the General Manager of Aponiente Group, he oversees the operations of Aponiente and Alevante in Spain and beyond. Under his leadership, Aponiente has redefined fine dining with its groundbreaking approach to sustainability, named the world' s most sustainable restaurant in 2023 by The World' s 50 Best.

A curated collection of seasonal moments, shaped by the rhythm of the islands in summer, around the reef, around the table and in the quiet hours between. Each one pared back to what feels essential.

The season opens with a Summer Splash Pool Party on 21 July at Soneva Fushi and closes with a Summer Colour Festival on the last night. In between: Family Olympics on the beach, a Summer Sky Kite Festival, S'mores & Karaoke camp nights and a family day across the lagoon on Maalhos. The communal heartbeat of the summer, for every generation on the island.

Summer Suppers & Long Tables at Soneva Fushi - Set menu evenings at Once Upon a Table, a seafood night with Chef Soba, a two-chef showdown between Chef Rizal and Chef Chintaka, and cooking classes from Chef Manoj, Chef Ravi and Chef Liang. Alongside them, weekly beach BBQs, Korean, Indonesian and a Maldivian BBQ with Boduberu drumming under the stars.

Full Moon Kayaking Paddles across the lagoon of Soneva Jani, on the brightest nights of the summer, open water, a low horizon of stars and the hush that only the Maldives keeps after dark.

At Soneva Jani, a collective canvas will be created through July and August by the children and teens staying on the island. By the end of the season, the mural is finished and it stays. A quiet record of the summer you were here.

Mantas at the Lagoon's Edge - A jet-ski safari from the watersports beach in search of the season's mantas, with time to swim quietly alongside them in open waters of Soneva Secret.The Secret Family Adventure - Smaller, gentler moments for the families in residence at Soneva Secret. A Five Senses Scavenger Hunt, a Families Fishing Competition off the jetty, a Family Treasure Hunt across the island and a Family Hot Pot Fiesta on the beach. The quieter side of a summer together.

More experiences this summer here.

Begin planning your summer stay at Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani or Soneva Secret, where bespoke villas, immersive experiences and personalised service are crafted entirely around you.

Summer offer - Enjoy up to 20% off your stay, seaplane advantages and thoughtful family inclusions, creating space for sun-filled days and shared moments under the Maldivian sky.

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