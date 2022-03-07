Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI/PNN): Gringo Entertainments is back with its latest release titled 'Shonk Se' featuring television's popular names Mohsin Khan and Sonarika Bhadoria.

The song's teaser has been doing rounds for its breath-taking visuals and a different take on love and remorse. The song is sung by newlywed singer Afsana Khan.

Talking about the pair and song, Gringo Entertainments' founders GS Sandhu and Avneet Singh Mac (AS Mac) says, "We wanted a different concept to be portrayed by actors with immense popularity and whose pairing would be unique. Mohsin and Sonarika bring a lot of value to the song as both of them are established performers. We decided to keep most of the song in black and white zone which is something different from others and is also the USP of the song. Shonk Se is a heart-breaking song with a lot of remorse. Renowned director Manish Shunty has directed the song".

"I am looking forward for Shonk Se and I am confident that the audience will love the song. Afsana Khan has done a fabulous job with the song and the storyline is fast-paced and gripping. What adds the beauty to the song is the way it has been picturized and most of the scenes are in black and white, something which you won't see in music videos these days. It was a great experience shooting for the song alongside Sonarika Bhadoria. She is a great actor and a lovely human being", says Mohsin Khan.

"The storyline was quite intriguing and once you hear it with the song, the feeling is just right. We shot for Shonk Se during peak winters in Chandigarh. I love my look in the song. The song is a heart break one and there were some dance sequences where I had to depict that frustration and remorse in my dance. It was a challenging task and I loved and enjoyed every bit shooting for it. Working with Mohsin Khan has been great, he is a good performer", says Sonarika Bhadoria.

Shonk Se is a story of a couple binded by love and togetherness. They are happy and content with each other and the world revolves around their love life. During the course of time, an unfortunate incident changes the equation of their relationship and remorse and grief takes over. What exactly happened and how their world changes overnight is what Shonk Se is about.

Shonk Se stars Mohsin Khan and Sonarika Bhadoria in the leads. The song is sung by Afsana Khan and directed by Manish Shunty. The music is given by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev and is Produced by GS Sandhu and Avneet Singh Mac (AS Mac) and releases on the 9th of March 2022 under Gringo Entertainments.

Shonk Se teaser link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGWN4BtXPgs

