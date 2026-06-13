Business News | Soulwise Expands Spiritual Wellness Movement Under Sachin Bansal's Leadership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 13: In order to expand the spiritual wellness movement in India and global markets Soulwise is led by its Founder and Owner, Sachin Bansal, who is driving the expansion of the spiritual wellness movement in India and global markets.In today's world of stress, uncertainty, and a fast-paced lifestyle, Soulwise has become a trusted brand in the spiritual wellness industry. The brand was started by spiritual healer, life coach, and Grandmaster Sachin Bansal and has established itself as a provider of genuine spiritual products and wellness solutions to thousands of people across India and around the world.

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Sachin Bansal's journey in the healing field began at the age of 14 when he started learning the principles of spiritual healing from his father. A personal interest slowly transformed into a lifelong vocation of helping individuals achieve emotional balance, inner peace, and self-actualization. He now has nearly 30 years of experience and has helped more than 7,000 clients through healing, meditation, coaching, and spiritual consultation.

Soulwise was inspired by Sachin's passion for collecting crystals. While learning about the healing properties and spiritual significance of crystals, he discovered that authentic and reliable spiritual products were often difficult to find. This gap inspired him to establish Soulwise, a platform dedicated to helping people achieve a balanced and positive life through authentic spiritual wellness products.

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Soulwise is based in Gurgaon, Haryana, and operates on two main pillars. The first focuses on spiritual services such as healing, meditation, coaching, and wellness education. The second pillar offers a carefully curated range of products, including healing crystals, crystal bracelets, crystal trees, Rudraksha malas, Karungali products, Reiki tools, Vastu remedies, Feng Shui products, crystal pyramids, spiritual decor, and meditation accessories.

Its tagline, "Spread Positivity Across India and Worldwide," reflects the company's commitment to promoting holistic wellness and conscious living. Authenticity is one of Soulwise's core values. Every crystal and Rudraksha sold by the brand is sourced and verified by respected laboratories, ensuring that customers receive authentic products with trust and transparency.

To maintain quality, Soulwise sources raw materials from various parts of India, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. The company also imports certain raw materials from countries such as Peru, Zambia, Tanzania, China, and several South American nations. These materials are then transformed into finished products by skilled Indian artisans, supporting traditional craftsmanship while contributing to the livelihoods of local communities.

Over the years, Soulwise has continued to grow steadily. The brand operates through its official website, www.soulwise.in, serving customers across India and shipping products nationwide. It has also supplied products internationally to countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Notably, much of Soulwise's growth has been driven by word-of-mouth recommendations and customer satisfaction rather than extensive advertising. Following the pandemic, the company strengthened its digital presence to share spiritual knowledge and wellness practices with a broader audience.

Sachin Bansal envisions building an even larger community focused on spiritual wellness, personal transformation, and positive living. Through Soulwise, he continues to spread a meaningful message of positivity and purpose, transforming the brand into a movement driven by passion, authenticity, and a commitment to making a positive impact.

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