Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Sourav Ganguly, fondly known as 'Dada,' continues to reign not just in the world of cricket but also in the realm of brand endorsements. Renowned for his leadership, credibility, and unparalleled influence, Ganguly has become one of the most sought-after brand ambassadors in India, with over 40 leading brands placing their trust in him.

With an impressive portfolio spanning banking, real estate, consumer goods, and sports, Ganguly is the face of reputed brands like Bandhan Bank, Coca-Cola's Kinley, Denver, Dream Set Go, Mankind Pharma, Casa Grand, DTDC, Dabur, Olyv, Beurer, and Lloyd. His association with these brands reinforces their credibility and strengthens consumer trust across various sectors.

The impact of Ganguly's endorsements is evident in the remarkable growth seen by these brands. Lloyd, a leading home appliances brand, has witnessed a significant boost in consumer engagement, while Bandhan Bank has expanded its reach and customer base. My11Circle, the fantasy cricket platform he endorses, has recorded a sharp increase in user registrations, solidifying its standing in the digital sports space. Coca-Cola's Kinley has reported improved brand recall and increased sales, while brands like Denver, Dabur, and Veedol have all experienced a surge in market performance.

Beyond cricket, Ganguly's presence in sports marketing extends to motorsports as the co-owner of the Kolkata team in the Indian Racing Festival and his association with the Delhi Capitals IPL franchise. Additionally, he has stepped into the EV segment, endorsing Raft Cosmic EV to promote sustainable mobility solutions. His influence further spans the healthcare and automotive industries through his endorsements of Vicco products and Veedol lubricants.

"Sourav Ganguly's charisma and credibility perfectly complement Vicco's legacy of trust and Ayurveda. His association has enhanced our brand's reach and deepened consumer confidence. We truly appreciate his impact on our journey." - Devesh Pendharkar, Director, Vicco Laboratories.

"Our association with Mr. Sourav Ganguly has significantly strengthened our brand presence in West Bengal, driving growth and deeper consumer trust in the region." - Rohit Kapoor, CMO, Havells India.

"Dada goes the extra mile for every brand he associates with, bringing unmatched credibility and engagement. His dedication ensures not just visibility but sustained growth, making a real impact in the market." - Bhavesh Singh, Chief Business Officer, Team- Sourav Ganguly.

"Dada is the ideal fit for brands - his credibility, passion, and deep connection with audiences make him a game-changer. Having worked with him on multiple endorsements, I've seen firsthand how seamlessly he collaborates, ensuring a smooth process while going above and beyond for the brands he associates with. His commitment redefines brand growth and visibility." - Entertainment Marketing and Celebrity Engagement Specialist, Sajay Moolankodan, Director, Go Fish Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

With a broad spectrum of partnerships across industries, Ganguly continues to be a dominant force in the marketing landscape. As a former captain and an enduring brand icon, his legacy remains as strong off the field as it was on it.

