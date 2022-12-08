Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): In today's age the market is flooded with MNCs, start-ups and small businesses. While they are in the business of building powerful and newer solutions in their industry, ANT MASCOT is here to ensure each of their business and operations are well-taken care. ANT MASCOT is a customer focussed, tech-powered eCommerce platform exclusively for B2B to streamline their office supplies, corporate gifting, pantry supplies and house-keeping needs, and ensure they are met in time and at a competitive price point with transparent accounting and expenses management.

ANT MASCOT stocks more than 20000 products in 1000+ categories, so people can get the product of their choice every time. Having a track record of working with MSMEs and large MNCs in the past decade, ANT MASCOT has the accumulated knowledge of brands preferences and can estimate their buying needs to effectively run and fulfil their business administrations, operations and vendor management roles.

Also Read | Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s Change of Name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi is Accepted by … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

ANT Mascot works as an extended arm of the internal operations team to customise, personalise and structurally maintain records on organizational needs and expectations. The platform is fully automated, AI-enabled and ML run. It is a simple to use a 3-step process where users enter or select the product of their choice, enter budget and choose the date of delivery. Customisations and special instructions can be added if it is for a special event or if it is a repetitive order.

The portal works as a bridge between sellers (manufacturers & vendors) and customers (corporates & retailers) as ANT MASCOT powers and facilitates the exchange of services through state-of-the-art business practices and customer delight strategies. Every product is vetted for top quality, scanned for damages and is full-proofed against any liability of health or security. Delivery is PAN India and MADE IN INDIA products are added every day to the inventory.

Also Read | Nicki Minaj Birthday Special: From Starships to Beez in the Trap, Here Are 5 Best Hip-Hop Hits of the Rap Queen.

When asked about the meaning and mission behind ANT MASCOT, the Founder and CEO Praveen Gupta, quipped, "Despite being small, ants are considered one of the strongest in the animal kingdom. They can carry 50 times more than their body weight, and are often seen working collaboratively in groups and move together in colonies. In many ways, ANT MASCOT as a brand is trying to achieve the same, we are fellow workers to the members in corporate and business communities assisting them to get things delivered to them in the right place at the right time."

One of the key reasons ANT MASCOT will revolutionize the corporate gifting and office supplies industry is through its high-quality and excellent brand customisations such as embroidery, embossing, mixed media, metal carving, printing, stamping and more. ANT MASCOT personalisation capabilities are unmatched in India and its products are used in international events, at conferences and fests for employee engagement, channel partnership, sales incentives and rewards & recognition.

A robust AI and Machine learning platform exclusively for India's B2B market. ANT MASCOT has the largest inventory for office supplies, brand customisation capabilities while meeting office pantry and house-keeping needs. Visit antmascot.com to get the full scoop on what ANT MASCOT can do for your business. It's called your 'sourcing buddy', and for good reason.

Contact Details:

Getsy Jenita JCommunications Manager,Ant Mascot,Address- Peenya industrial area, Bangalore - 560058Phone - 080 4130 2299Email - sourcingbuddy@antmascot.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)