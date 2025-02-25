SMPL

Johannesburg [South Africa], February 25: South African Airways (SAA) Cargo has appointed Zeal Global Group as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in India.

Effective from July 1, 2024, this strategic partnership aims to strengthen South African Airways Cargo's position in India. The recent restart of South African Airways s' Australia-Perth route underscores the importance of the Asian market, particularly India.

Zeal Global Group, a young aviation company founded in 2014, has a significant presence in key Indian cities through its passenger and cargo GSA operations.

Mr Nipun Anand, Director at Zeal Global Group, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting South African Airways's impeccable record in Asian markets. The collaboration is expected to benefit both companies, aligning with Zeal's ambitious growth plans and South African Airways's expanding network post-COVID-19. Mr Keke Mokwena, South African Airways Cargo Manager, emphasized Zeal's enthusiastic approach and passion, making them an ideal partner in India.

There is over 6000 tons of cargo destined for South Africa from India, with Johannesburg attracting a lion's share of the market. The inbound market from India is dominated by Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and Automotive parts.

South African Airways Cargo has a history of successful offline partnerships in the Asian market. The Zeal Global Group partnership presents numerous opportunities, and both companies are eager to explore its potential, especially in the India-to-South Africa market. This win-win collaboration promises mutual benefits," added Mokwena.

