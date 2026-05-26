Business News | South India's Premier Industrial Trade Cluster Opens at Chennai Trade Centre on 28th May 2026

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26: Smart Expos & Fairs (India) Pvt. Ltd. is set to host South India's largest integrated industrial sourcing platform from May 28 to 30, 2026 at the Chennai Trade Centre. The co-located editions of COMPACK 2026, LOGMAT 2026 and COSS 2026 will together create a comprehensive business and sourcing destination for the manufacturing and industrial sectors. Spanning over 60,000 sq. ft. of exhibition space, the three-day industrial trade platform aims to strengthen business networking, supplier discovery and industry collaboration while highlighting Tamil Nadu's rapid emergence as a major manufacturing and industrial hub.

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More than 215 exhibiting brands and 100+ sub-brands will showcase innovations across packaging machinery, warehousing, logistics, material handling, automation, intralogistics, storage systems, industrial safety and supply chain technologies at the integrated B2B platform designed for industry professionals. The exhibitions will be open from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on May 28 and 29, and from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on May 30. Entry is free for trade visitors with prior online registration at smartexpos.in/vp-smart or business credentials.

The mega expo will bring together procurement leaders, factory heads, plant and operations managers, warehouse and logistics professionals, safety and EHS officers, project engineers, and business owners from the automotive, plastics, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles, chemicals, electricals, warehousing and logistics sectors across India.

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The event will also feature over 50 live equipment demonstrations, direct interaction with technical teams and seamless access to suppliers under one roof -- enabling visitors to compare solutions, explore partnerships and make informed sourcing decisions in a single visit.

Together, the three exhibitions will address the core requirements of modern manufacturing facilities -- packaging finished products, moving and storing goods efficiently, and ensuring the safety of people, infrastructure and industrial assets.

About the three exhibitions

COMPACK 2026 (15th Edition)

South India's longest-running dedicated packaging exhibition returns with over 100 brands across packaging machinery, materials, converting systems, printing, labelling and coding -- covering the full packaging value chain from primary equipment to end-of-line dispatch.

LOGMAT 2026 (11th Edition)

South India's only dedicated exhibition for material handling, warehousing and intralogistics, featuring more than 75 brands across material handling equipment, warehouse automation, storage systems, AIDC/RFID, robotics and intralogistics -- a key sourcing platform for industries planning automation and capacity expansion in FY2026-27.

COSS 2026 (1st Edition)

Making its debut, COSS is South India's first comprehensive exhibition focused exclusively on industrial safety and security, with brands showcasing occupational safety products, PPE, fire detection and protection, surveillance, industrial security and compliance and training services -- addressing the rising priority of EHS compliance across manufacturing.

About Smart Expos & Fairs

Smart Expos & Fairs (India) Pvt. Ltd. is a Chennai-based B2B exhibition organiser with over two decades of experience running industrial trade shows across India and international markets. Website: www.smartexpos.in.

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