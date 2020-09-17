Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] September 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Social welfare corporation Anguk Zen Center in South Korea, headed by the Venerable Abbot, Subul Sunim, in an exceptional gesture of humanitarian support and solidarity between the two nations, donated one lakh health masks for free distribution to aid India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation was coordinated by K-Art International Exchange Association in Korea and InKo Centre in India.

The consignment (estimated at 150 million Korean Won) was handed over today, to Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, and Managing Trustee, Srinivasan Services Trust; Chairman, InKo Centre and Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, for free distribution through the Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and deepest appreciation to the Venerable Abbot, my revered teacher, Subul Sunim for this compassionate gesture of donating one lakh masks to InKo Centre. We welcome what is indeed a most timely and valuable donation in these challenging times when wearing masks, following strict rules of sanitation and hygiene, and maintaining social distancing is the 'new normal'. We will ensure that the masks are widely distributed to local communities across the country through the Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company. This unique civilian gesture of goodwill and support from Busan to Chennai truly epitomizes the warmth and depth of the valued relationship between the two nations," said Venu Srinivasan Chairman, TVS Motor Company & Managing Trustee, Srinivasan Services Trust.

"The global pandemic is by far one of the most serious challenges humanity has ever faced. We can overcome this challenge by staying strong and working together. This cooperation at this civil society level clearly shows how much ordinary Koreans and Indians care for each other and we can overcome this challenge by standing together," said Young-seup Kwon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai.

These high-quality masks produced by BlueIndus Co Ltd were specially provided by CEO Jeong Cheon-sik for distribution in India. The masks were shipped to India, courtesy Yang Jae-saeng, CEO of Eunsan Shipping Air, Korea.

The Anguk Zen Center in Korea, headed by the Venerable Abbot, Subul Sunim, is a social welfare corporation founded in 2014, which runs a support center for abused children as its core programme.

The center donates baby clothes and supplies to communal living facilities, multicultural facilities, single mother facilities, and regional child centers in Korea in partnership with Zero to Seven, a company that specializes in childcare.

The center also supports babies in foreign countries, including Nepal, Mongolia, and North Korea.

The Venerable Abbot, Subul Sunim, designated by K-Art International Exchange as Korea's Co-Chairman of the Korean-Indian Cultural Exchange Group - a highest-level decision-making authority- which supports several small, medium, and large-scale cultural exchanges between visual artists in Korea and in India, initiated on a regular basis by K-Art International Exchange Association, Korea and InKo Centre, India.

The Venerable Abbot donated masks through InKo Centre to Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, Chairman, InKo Centre; Chairman of the Srinivasan Services Trust, and Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea.

In 2010, South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, honoured Venu Srinivasan, with the "Order of Diplomatic Service Merit" (Heung-In Medal), in recognition of the valuable contribution in promoting Korea-India bilateral relations.

Srinivasan received an Honorary Citizen of Busan Award from the city of Busan in 2014. He was formerly the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai and currently holds the title of Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea.

Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), a non-profit, non-governmental organization, promoted by Sundaram-Clayton Ltd and TVS Motor Company Ltd., has been carrying out rural development activities since 1996.

SST is working in thousands of villages spread over in five States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra. SST's holistic approach focuses on key areas of economic development, health, education, infrastructure, environment, and social and cultural development in the villages.

InKo Centre aims to promote an inter-cultural dialogue by facilitating a consistent programme that draws on the rich traditions of both India and Korea. With a focus on language, culture, and information, the Centre examines the global dimensions of such a dialogue while showcasing the local and national characteristics that underpin such exchange.

InKo Centre is a registered, non-profit society supported primarily by TVS Motor Company Limited and Hyundai Motor India Limited; the Korean Association in Chennai, and a host of Indian and Korean companies based in Chennai.

The centre works in close co-operation with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, New Delhi; the Korean Cultural Centre, New Delhi, and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai.

Since its inception in 2006, the centre has worked consistently with key organizations in Korea and in India, with an aim to build long-term sustainable intercultural partnerships.

