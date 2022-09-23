S&P Global is among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women in 2022

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) a leading provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to capital and commodity markets worldwide, has been named as one of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 - Large (Top 50) by Great Place to Work® Institute for the second consecutive year.

S&P Global earned this recognition in India through a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute basis gender parity in experience and representation across levels for creating a Great Place to Work FOR ALL.

"Receiving this national recognition validates our efforts and initiatives to create a truly diverse, equitable and inclusive culture. Our DEI commitment is focused on ensuring that our people are empowered to bring their whole selves to work, and we continuously strive to better reflect and serve the communities in which we live and work, and advocate for greater opportunity for all," said Nilam Patel, Head of India Operations, S&P Global.

S&P Global has introduced new targeted initiatives and people benefits to support and empower its people at all stages of their professional careers and personal growth, including:

- Returnship Program "Re-Start" for women professionals who took a career break and would like to return to work in a corporate world

- Exclusive Hiring Drives - for women candidates on International Women's Day, for technology hires by partnering with our in-house "Women in Technology" networking group

- Speed mentoring initiative undertaken by our Women's Initiative for Networking and Success people resource group to create networking opportunities for women team members to have focused career growth guidance conversations.

- Participation at Grace Hopper and IT Pro Day celebration to promote and advance representation opportunities via learning sessions for women in the field of technology

- Maternity Management Program - Crafted with a design thinking approach and various focused group discussions with women team members to understand requirements and offer one-stop shop solution, this program not only guides women colleagues with benefits they can avail to during their motherhood phase but also serves as a quick reference guide for people managers to advise them on their career prospects and support which they can offer.

Earlier this year, S&P Global ranked #67 on 'Top 100 India's Best Companies to Work For - 2022" by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Participating for the fourth consecutive year, S&P Global jumped 10 ranks from 77th last year. S&P Global has also won Great Place to Work® certifications in 2019, 2020 and 2021, in addition to India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness in 2020 and India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis in 2021.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

