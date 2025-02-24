Business News | Space Kidz India Announces Groundbreaking Mission ShakthiSAT: An All-Girls Spacecraft to Lunar Orbit

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24: Space Kidz India (SKI), a trailblazing Indian aerospace startup, is proud to announce the launch of its ambitious project, Mission ShakthiSAT: An All-Girls Spacecraft to Lunar Orbit, an unprecedented initiative aimed at inspiring young women globally to explore the frontiers of space science and technology.

We are honoured to have Devi's--inspiring women leaders--from Nations such as the Republic of Palau and other smaller countries joining us for this monumental event. This mission holds immense importance for these Nations, representing a giant leap towards inclusivity and empowerment in the field of space exploration.

Dr. Neeraj A. Sharma, the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Palau to India, has played a pivotal role in bringing Palau on board of Mission ShakthiSAT. Ms. Uroi Salli from Palau will be the Devi . His dedication to fostering international collaboration in space technology and education has been instrumental in strengthening the diplomatic and scientific ties between India and Palau. With his vision and leadership, he has facilitated meaningful engagement, ensuring that Palau becomes an integral part of this groundbreaking mission.

Having Neeraj Sharma champion this initiative is a tremendous honour, as his influence extends far beyond diplomacy--his commitment to innovation and international cooperation embodies the true spirit of Mission ShakthiSAT said Dr Srimathy Kesan - Founder & CEO SKI.

Meridian Space Command, a renowned UK-based space company, has joined hands with ShakthiSAT to bring this project to life. Space Kidz India is an internationally recognized aerospace startup, renowned for its innovative satellite launches involving high school and college students. Over the past seven years, SKI has launched 19 Near Space Launch Vehicles, 3 Suborbital Payloads, and 5 Orbital Satellites, including the globally acclaimed AzaadiSAT, which marked a historic milestone in space exploration.

Mission ShakthiSAT is a bold step towards empowering young women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), with a particular emphasis on space sciences. The project's centrepiece--a satellite to be launched into lunar orbit--will be designed, fabricated, and operated by an all-women team. This initiative not only seeks to bridge the gender gap in the aerospace industry but also aims to inspire young girls worldwide to pursue careers in STEM fields said Dr. Neeraj Sharma

