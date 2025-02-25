India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], February 25: Space Zone Aerospace, a pioneering leader in space technology, has been awarded the prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in Space Tech. This recognition was presented by the Minister Jitin Prasada, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. This accolade recognizes the company's groundbreaking contributions to advancing space technology and its unwavering commitment to driving innovation in the aerospace sector.

The 15th edition of the Aegis Graham Bell Awards ceremony took place on February 20, 2025, at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi. Initiated in 2010 by the Aegis School of Data Science, the awards aim to promote and recognize outstanding innovations in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) domain. The event was supported by esteemed partners, including Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, Ministry of Education, Government of India & Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India

The event witnessed the participation of several leading space tech companies, showcasing their latest innovations in satellite technology, propulsion systems, and advanced aerospace solutions. Space Zone Aerospace stood out with its presentation on hybrid propulsion systems, demonstrating a cost-effective and sustainable approach to space exploration.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive this prestigious award," said Anand Megalingam, Founder & CEO of Space Zone Aerospace. "This recognition fuels our mission to revolutionize the space industry with innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable space solutions. It is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team."

Under Megalingam's visionary leadership, Space Zone Aerospace has successfully launched two demonstrator rockets over the past two years from a private launch pad in Chennai. Notably, one of these rockets featured reusable capabilities, marking a significant step toward cost-effective and sustainable space access. The company is also at the forefront of developing hybrid propulsion systems, aiming to make space exploration more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Founder and CEO Dr. Anand Megalingam emphasizes that the true strength of Space Zone Aerospace comes from its dedicated team and esteemed mentors. The company's core team, which started with small roles, has now grown into a highly skilled workforce, playing pivotal roles in fuel grain development, aerodynamics, propulsion, avionics systems, and cutting-edge research and development.

Committed to relentless innovation, the team has spent countless hours at the factory and testing facilities, refining technologies that are shaping India's space and defense advancements. The core team, comprising Sindha, Calwin, Lakshmi, Jatin, Shyam, Balaji, Manigandan, Shahul, Naveen, Shabana and others, has been instrumental in driving breakthrough achievements in hybrid propulsion and reusable rocket technology.

Anand Megalingam, a visionary leader in India's space tech industry, founded Space Zone Aerospace with a mission to make space more accessible through cutting-edge technology. His relentless pursuit of innovation has positioned the company as a key player in the aerospace industry. Notably, he spearheaded India's first hybrid rocket launch, marking a significant milestone in the nation's space exploration journey.

Space Zone Aerospace attributes its success to the invaluable mentorship of Dr. Mylsamy Annadurai, Former ISRO Scientist & Project Director of Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan & A.S. Rajan, I.P.S, Former Spl. Director IB and Former Director, SVP National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

Their expertise and guidance have played a crucial role in shaping the company's innovative strategies and achievements.

Space Zone Aerospace is a leading space technology company dedicated to developing innovative satellite launch systems, propulsion technologies, and aerospace solutions. With a strong commitment to research and development, the company aims to make space exploration more efficient, sustainable, and accessible.

Website: https://www.spacezoneindia.com

