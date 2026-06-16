Business News | SpaceX to Acquire AI Coding Startup Cursor in $60 Billion Deal, Expects Q3 2026 Close

New Delhi, [India] June 16 (ANI): Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has entered a deal to acquire Anysphere, Inc., the maker of AI coding startup Cursor. According to an SEC Form 8-K filed by SpaceX, the company signed an Agreement and Plan of Merger on June 16, 2026 with Cursor and X67 Inc., a wholly owned SpaceX subsidiary. Cursor will survive as a wholly owned SpaceX subsidiary.

The transaction values Cursor at an implied equity value of $60.0 billion. At closing, each share of Cursor's common and preferred stock will convert into SpaceX Class A common stock. The exchange ratio will use SpaceX's volume-weighted average closing price over the seven trading days before closing. The deal is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

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SpaceX expects the merger to close during the third quarter of 2026. The equity consideration will be issued without registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act as a private transaction by an issuer.

The move brings one of the fastest-growing AI developer tools under SpaceX's umbrella. Cursor has gained traction among software engineers for AI-assisted code generation and editing. For SpaceX, the acquisition adds advanced software capability to a business built on rockets, satellites and Starlink. It also signals deeper integration of AI into SpaceX's engineering and operations workflows.

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Class A common stock of SpaceX, par value $0.001 per share, trades under the symbol SPCX on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and Nasdaq Texas, LLC. The company is incorporated in Texas. Its principal executive offices are at 1 Rocket Road, Starbase, TX 78521.

SpaceX Class A common stock trades under ticker SPCX on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. As of the last trade on June 15, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST, SPCX closed at $192.50, up $31.55 or 19.60 per cent.

If completed, the deal would rank among the largest private tech acquisitions of 2026. It also highlights how space, AI and software infrastructure are converging. Closing depends on regulatory review and other standard conditions. Until then, Cursor continues to operate independently. (ANI)

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