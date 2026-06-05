Business News | SpaceX Website, IPO Papers Inaccessible in China, Hong Kong: Report

Hong Kong, June 5, (ANI): The SpaceX website and its IPO documents are inaccessible to people in Hong Kong and mainland China, according to a Reuters review.

The Elon Musk-led rocket startup is planning to sell 555.6 million shares at $135 a share. The company will raise a total of $75 billion valuing the company at $1.75 trillion placing it among top 10 most valuable companies in the US. SpaceX began its IPO marketing campaign with a roadshow on Thursday in New York.

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An "Error 1009" message popped up upon accessing the SpaceX website and marketing material, the Reuters review showed.

SpaceX, which will go public under the ticker symbol SPCX, is set to be the biggest IPO ever and at a valuation of $1.7 trillion will cross Tesla which is valued at $1.6 trillion.

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Web security provider Cloudflare said that the most likely scenario for the error is that the website owner "has banned" the country or region from access, according to the Reuters report.

Musk's Tesla cars are a huge hit in China and compete with the locally manufactured BYD.

According to the SpaceX IPO prospectus, Musk holds the reigns of the company through his massive ownership. It also mentioned that the company plans to reserve 5 per cent of the stock in its IPO for certain employees and persons.

SpaceX and Anthropic are preparing for their market debut with the Claude-maker having confidentially filed for an IPO. OpenAI is expected to follow suit and file for an IPO soon.

Musk's rocket, satellite internet and AI company faced a setback as its immediate entry to S&P 500 has been blocked after S&P Dow Jones refused to change rules for entry of megacaps in the key index.

Musk, who merged xAI and SpaceX in February, plans to spend the proceeds of the IPO on expanding the AI computing infrastructure and the satellite networks. (ANI)

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