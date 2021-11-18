New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SpeakIn, Asia's largest B2B EdTech platform brings back its flagship experience Open Mic on the 26th November in Delhi. Where motivational speakers, corporate leaders, and budding public speakers are eligible to register for the event on the SpeakIn website.

SpeakIn OpenMic is a launchpad for public speakers where top industry experts gauge originality of your ideas, presentation skills, and audience engagement. This is one of its kind experience of public-speaking contest where budding talent can be identified before they make it big in the market.

The overriding theme for this year's event is Motivation wherein each speaker shall be presented with a time slot of 5 minutes to present their talk and motivate the audience. The presentations shall be judged and rated by an eminent jury that includes RJ Naved - programming head of Radio Mirchi, Piyush Kumar - Director of Prabhat Prakashan, and many more. The highest-rated participant of the evening will be featured by SpeakIn across the SpeakIn network.

