Business News | SpiceJet to Add 3 Airbus A320 Aircraft, Strengthening Its Portfolio

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): SpiceJet is strengthening its fleet and operational capabilities. The pocket-friendly Indian airline has finalized a lease agreement to introduce three Airbus A320 aircraft that are scheduled to join the airline's fleet soon.

"SpiceJet has finalised a lease agreement to induct three Airbus A320 aircraft on a damp lease basis, further strengthening its fleet and operational capabilitie," the airline said in a statement.

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The airline is set to add three Airbus A320 aircraft to its fleet in July 2026, according to an official release.

In a separate development, SpiceJet has successfully returned a Boeing 737 MAX to service, which has already begun commercial operations. "SpiceJet has also successfully ungrounded and returned a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to service. The aircraft has already commenced commercial operations," the release added.

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The expanded capacity will strengthen the airline's network during the peak travel season and offer greater operational flexibility across both domestic and international routes.

"The additional capacity will support the airline's network requirements during the busy travel season and provide greater operational flexibility across its domestic and international routes," it said.

As per the airline, these aircraft are expected to help the company meet the increasing passenger demand, accelerate network flexibility during the peak season and strengthen operational resilience.

Commenting on the development, Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, "These aircraft will help us meet growing passenger demand, strengthen operational resilience and enhance network flexibility during a busy travel period. We continue to focus on steadily expanding our fleet and improving operational readiness as we move forward with our growth plans."

Earlier, in April, a SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground occurrence while taxiing at Delhi airport, causing damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of another aircraft belonging to a different airline. The aircraft was subsequently grounded at Delhi. (ANI)

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