Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Despite several hurdles, the used car market has sustained firmly and is growing gradually. The primary reason behind this steady growth is the advent of digital players, which has helped the sector become more professional and organised. Not just for the industry, but this has also led customers to enjoy multiple benefits, gain more trust, and build transparency when buying used cars.

One of the pioneers in this industry is Spinny. The Gurugram-based startup has been working towards achieving the goal of greater trust and transparency in the industry since its inception. The platform's hybrid or phygital approach -- online services coupled with physical pan-India outlets -- has made the buying journey of used cars, right from search to payment, completely effortless and hassle-free.

Also Read | Google Launches New Features for Meet, Chromebooks.

Spinny and its Hybrid Online-Offline Service Model

Spinny gives users complete control over their buying experience as potential customers can view a car online and buy it offline, or vice versa. Buyers can have a 360-degree view of different pre-owned vehicles online, including used luxury cars in India. Spinny also lists comprehensive reports about the fully-inspected second-hand car and its service history to help get precise information. After viewing, customers can book at-home test drives and test drive the car at their stipulated destination and time. Post the test drive, the customer can make their decision accordingly.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) Launch Set for July 12, 2022; Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

Keeping quality in mind, each vehicle at Spinny goes through a comprehensive 200 point inspection before it gets listed on the platform, which assures buyers that every car is in excellent condition. Furthermore, fixed-price assurance is an absolute game-changer as it allows users to get a fair value. Along with that, the buyer also receives a guarantee and warranty of the vehicle which takes care of post-sale problems.

The cherry on top of the cake is Spinny's easy return policy. If the buyer is not happy with the purchase or wants to look for other vehicles, they can return the car and get a refund after the car's return through Spinny's 5-day money-back guarantee. This is relief for all second-hand car shoppers as it makes buying second hand cars more trustable and also a seamless experience.

That's not all. Spinny is a great platform to sell cars too. Once the decision to sell a car has been made, an evaluation through Spinny's online estimation tool can be made by providing the details of the car model. The tool provides an instant online quote based on the current market demand for the car, its recent market sales and data from over 5 lakh market transactions. After booking a free doorstep evaluation online, Spinny's representatives will come to assess the condition of the car, validate its worth and propose the final offer. Once accepted, one would receive the payment on the same day and complete the car's paperwork. Once the car is bought by the new owner, Spinny ensures the paperwork is securely transferred, ensuring transparency and safety.

Buying pre-owned cars used to be a cumbersome and risky task. But now, with technological innovation, the experience has become incredibly simple and reliable. With the advancement of technology, second-hand cars can be explored through smartphones -- just like shopping for clothes online.

Startups like Spinny are seamlessly blending technology into their services to create a better, more organised, and stable market. If more and more brands and companies start innovating this way, it is sure to have a significant impact on the second-hand car market.

Founded in 2015, Spinny is a used car retailing platform that aims to bring about transparency and convenience in the car buying and selling process in India. Spinny operates across the entire value chain of pre-owned cars, embedding superior technology and processes to deliver a premium experience to customers. As a testimony of Spinny's commitment to transparency and quality, every car on the Spinny platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, 5-day no questions asked money-back guarantee and 1-year after-sales warranty. Currently, Spinny has 36 car hubs that operate across 22 cities - Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore and Coimbatore. Last year, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and a lead brand ambassador. Sports icon, PV Sindhu, a believer & a customer of Spinny is also a part of a series of marketing initiatives focused on realizing the aspirations of a billion car dreams.

For more information visit our website: https://www.spinny.com/ or click here to download the app.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)