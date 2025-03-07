NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: moha, a leading ayurvedic skincare brand by Charak Pharma, hosted an exclusive Meet & Greet event with renowned Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav at Imara by Canto on 4th March 2025. Other than celebrating summer skincare with moha, focusing on the importance of sun protection and playing it smart, both on and off the field, the event centred around the meet and greet with cricket fans where Surya Kumar Yadav was giving autographed bats to 5 lucky content winners who are moha sunscreen users. It was a perfect blend of skincare, sports, and fan interaction, making it an unforgettable experience for all.

Known for his dynamic performance, Surya Kumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY, shared his personal skincare routine, highlighting how India's First Sunscreen Spray by moha effortlessly shields his skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays and protects him from the sun. He also revealed how the moha: Footcare Cream helps him unwind, keeping his feet refreshed and nourished after long hours of play.

Indian Cricketer, Surya Kumar Yadav says, "As a cricketer, I am constantly exposed to the sun, and taking care of my skin is just as important as my physical fitness. moha's Sunscreen Spray ensures that I stay protected from harmful UV rays, and the moha: Footcare Cream keeps my feet in top condition after long matches. Incorporating moha into my routine is crucial to maintaining peak performance on the field."

The session began with a warm welcome from the host, introducing distinguished guests Suryakumar Yadav, Indian Cricketer and Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Director of Charak Pharma. Dr. Ram addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of sun protection and the benefits of using moha skincare products to maintain health and hydration during the summer months. He highlighted moha's commitment to leadership in Ayurveda and its brand values of natural, effective care. Dr. Ram explained how moha's products, including India's first Sunscreen Spray, are formulated with natural ingredients to ensure effective protection without harmful chemicals. He emphasized that moha's focus is on providing solutions that not only safeguard the skin but also support overall well-being, aligning with the brand's dedication to offering holistic, chemical-free skincare solutions.

Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Director, Charak Pharma says, "At moha, we are committed to providing clinically backed Ayurveda products that not only protect the skin but also promote overall health. Our Sunscreen Spray and Footcare Cream are designed to keep the skin hydrated, nourished, and safe from the sun's harmful effects. It's essential for athletes to protect their skin while maintaining their performance, and we're proud to offer solutions that support this."

Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY, emphasized that men need skincare as much as women, particularly athletes who spend long hours exposed to the sun. The harsh sun can cause significant damage and irritation to the skin, making sun protection and proper skincare essential for athletes. Beloved cricketer Suryakumar Yadav also shared insights on the challenges athletes face from prolonged sun exposure and offered tips on maintaining a skincare routine despite his busy cricket schedule. He highlighted moha's Sunscreen Spray as a key product in his daily regimen, providing strong protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays to ensure his skin remains shielded. Additionally, he spoke about moha's Footcare Cream, which helps keep his feet nourished and refreshed after long hours on the field. The event wrapped up with group photos, where Surya Kumar Yadav proudly posed with moha's Sunscreen Spray and Footcare Cream both featured in the Summer Ready hampers given to all attendees, underscoring the brand's dedication to delivering quality skincare solutions tailored for everyone.

To conclude, the event was a great success, inspiring everyone to incorporate healthier skincare habits into their daily routines while emphasizing the importance of sun protection. This exciting moment not only celebrated skincare but also brought fans closer to their cricket hero, making the event truly unforgettable.

moha: blends the ancient science of Ayurveda with the raw magic of the forest to bring you a spectacular range of herbal skin and hair solutions that are not only effective, but wholesome and therapeutic. Created by the house of Charak Pharma, the world-renowned Ayurvedic specialists, moha: is a culmination of over 75+ years of Ayurvedic study, practice and rigour.

