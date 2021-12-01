New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/ATK): Sports Al Dente is a rapidly growing sports news and updates website that attracts over a million site visits each month. The website's impressive numbers are in large part due to the credibility it champions in its coverage. Sports Al Dente boasts about its exclusive content curated by dedicated sports enthusiasts and analysts.

From post-game discussions to analysis and exhaustive match reports, the website has witnessed significant growth in terms of the type of content it publishes each day.

Along with providing sports fans all around the world with reliable and unbiased news, the website has now decided to venture out of cyberspace and cater to the underprivileged and masses deprived of proper sports and games facilities. In a partnership with its sister company OtakuRage, Sports Al Dente is now seeking to distribute free jerseys to the underprivileged of society.

The initiative by Al Dente comes after the company decided to expand its reach to other parts of India and beyond. Based in Surat, the website has been catering to masses all over the world. The overarching mission of Al Dente has been to popularize sports and games in general. While the Indian sports scene does have a large number of athletes and enthusiasts with a keen interest in various sports, the fledgling facilities and general lack of awareness have been a massive roadblock.

Sports Al Dente's latest partnership with OtakuRage is the company's efforts at combating the prevailing issues with the Indian sports scene.

Talking about the highly anticipated collaboration, Sharma went on to say, "We are working hard to meet our goals sports awareness and help build a better infrastructure for sports in India." He also added that the partnership will be exclusively focusing on the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society that "often do not get to enjoy the same opportunities and facilities as they deserve."

Regarding the free giveaways, Sharma claimed that the company will be distributing free jerseys, t-shirts, caps, shoes, joggers, and tracksuits to the underprivileged. Apart from this, sporting gear, sports accessories, and sporting kits will also be provided to young children.

OtakuRage is an online merchandise store that is soon to open physical retail stores in India as well. The online store caters to India's budding anime market and the popular otaku culture in general. OtakuRage and Sports Al Dente's partnership is a merger of their respective missions. OtakuRage has been striving to provide high quality to its customers at market defying affordable prices. That, coupled with Al Dente's efforts towards distributing free jerseys and sports kits to the underprivileged go hand in hand -- a fact highlighted by CEO of Sports Al Dente, Shubham Sharma.

