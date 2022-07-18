New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Driven by the strong pent-up demand for luxury and affordable luxury properties in the region, Ace Group is all set to launch 'Ace Aquacasa' in India's smartest city 'Greater Noida West', Sector-16.

An icon of comprehensive and exotic fine living, Aquacasa is an amalgamation of aesthetically designed exclusive 2, 3 & 4 BHK homes. Ace Group has already launched a sublime residential project 'Ace Starlit' at Sector 152, Noida.

A luxurious offering at competitive pricing, the project boasts of all the world-class features and amenities including best-in-class clubhouse and a mega retail hub, among others.

The twin city of Noida and Greater Noida has over the years emerged as a preferred choice for the real estate buyers due to its state-of-the-art infrastructure, fast-track connectivity through metro, expressways, flyovers and the upcoming Noida international airport at Jewar.

The real estate market in this region has flourished on the back of high demand for residential and commercial properties in luxury and affordable luxury segments, besides its proximity to the key business centres in Delhi-NCR.

Noida-Greater Noida has also witnessed massive influx of multinational companies in IT/ITes, research, consulting and manufacturing segment, which makes it an industrial and service sector hub.

Especially the region bodes well for the homebuyers looking for spacious homes supported by world-class facilities, luxurious amenities, ample greenery and social infrastructure. Consequently, almost all the leading real estate developers have their projects in Noida-Greater Noida. Among them, Ace Group leads the pack and it has earned a reputation for presenting quality projects and delivering them on time.

Ajay Chaudhary, Chief Managing Director, Ace Group said, "Our strong brand equity and an established track record of timely delivery with transparency, has made us favourite with homebuyers while they scout for their choicest homes in Noida-Greater Noida, the dream location for real estate purchasers. All Ace Group projects offer state-of-art designs, facilities, and amenities. Innovative construction technologies and best quality materials used by us give property buyers complete peace of mind and satisfaction in terms of international quality living standards."

While Ace Group provides futuristic residential spaces to homebuyers, each and every project of the company is constructed with the highest-level of expertise and professionalism. Fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of homebuyers, Ace Group has its premium residential project Ace Divino located at Sector-1, Greater Noida West, which has an in-ground commercial complex, kids play zone and a luxury club house offering the best-in-class amenities.

Ace Divino offers unique features such as the Zen garden, the grand entrance lobby apart from intelligently done landscaping. The project is enjoying high demand from homebuyers and Ace Group is all set to deliver it before Diwali this year. Concurrently, Ace Group has announced that it will also deliver Ace Palm Floors in Sector 89-90, Gurgaon, besides Ace Medley Avenue and Ace Parkway located in Noida Sector 150 too before Diwali.

Chaudhary added, "Apart from affordability, presence of vast open spaces, well-laid out infrastructure and availability of ample job opportunities in multi-national and Fortune 500 companies have raised the profile of Noida-Greater Noida as the much sought after housing destination for homebuyers. Its close connectivity to national capital and the upcoming international airport apart from Yamuna Expressway, Noida Expressway and metro network have altogether created strong market demand and high future growth possibilities of investment in these projects."

Ace Group has already launched Ace Starlit at Sector 152, Noida Expressway. Encompassing a total 492 units of 2-3 BHK luxury residences, every apartment at 'Ace Starlit' offers beautiful views inside out from its distinctive glass framework.

Further, Ace Group is all set to unveil its new project Ace Aquacasa, presenting an iconic living amidst aquatic indulgences. Loaded with an incredible array of facilities and amenities located in Greater Noida West, Sector 16, Aquacasa is an icon of comprehensive and exotic fine living.

It's an amalgamation of aesthetically designed exclusive 2, 3 & 4 BHK homes offering experiential architecture, creativity and comfort. Aquacasa is closer to significant landmarks, educational institutes, health centres, world-class shopping centres and corporate hubs.

For more than a decade, Ace Group has delivered projects covering an area of 8.5 million sq. ft. while another 22 million sq. ft. area is under various stages of construction under the umbrella of Ace and its joint ventures. Ace Group is an undisputed market leader in terms of its wide-spectrum of projects and their construction quality, state-of-the-art designs and adherence to delivery timelines.

For more information, please visit www.acegroupindia.com.

